Max Stern Breaks 2 LSC Records at Southeastern Swimming Championships

2023 Southeastern Swimming Championships
- February 24-26, 2023
- Huntsville Aquatics Center
- SCY (25 yards)
- Full Results
- SES SCY Records: Boys, Girls
Multiple swimmers posted nationally ranked swims February 24-26 in Huntsville, AL at the Southeastern Swimming Championships, an 18&U meet for top swimmers in the Southeastern Swimming LSC, which includes Tennessee, most of Alabama and Northern Florida. This LSC has been a breeding ground for numerous star swimmers over the years, making records challenging to beat. That didn’t stop Opelika’s Max Stern who has once again marked his name in the record books, taking down two more records at this meet.
Stern, 10, broke his own 50 breast record from the BSL Southern Classic in January, lowering his time from a 33.05 to a 32.89, ranking him 2nd in the country for 9-10 year olds. The previous 41-year-old record was held by legendary age group swimmer Chas Morton.
Morton, whose times were once age group goal times for Michael Phelps, still holds seven 9-10 records, seven 11-12 records, and three 13-14 records in Southeastern Swimming.
Along with the 50 breaststroke, Stern took down the 50 free record, set previously by Jackson DeFore in 2009. DeFore still holds 10&U records in the three other freestyle events.
Stern also received the award for Best Overall 10&U boy at Southeasterns for his 6 individual golds.
Another top scorer in the meet, 2-time Junior National Team member Levenia Sim of TNT Swimming secured 6 individual wins. Two of those swims brought her dangerously close to two 15-16 LSC records in the 100 fly and 100 back. Sim’s 52.25 in the 100 fly was just 2 hundreths shy of the 15-16 SES record set by Gretchen Walsh in 2018. Sim’s 100 back time of 51.49 was just four hundreths short of her own 15-16 SES record set at the 2021 NCSA Junior National Championships. That record is tied with Alex Walsh from 2017.
Respectively, those times sit at 5th and 2nd place in the nation for 15-16 year olds this year.
Southeastern Swimming LSC is historically one of the fastest LSC’s in the country with records held by swimming stars such as Olympic gold medalist Tracy Caulkins, Olympians Molly Hannis, Zane Grothe and Chloe Sutton, and NCAA champions Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh.
Team Scores
Combined
- Excel Aquatics – 2242
- Huntsville Swim Association – 1698
- Ensworth Aquatics – 1094
- Birmingham Swim League – 791.5
- Prime Aquatics – 728
Girls
- Excel Aquatics – 1038
- Huntsville Swim Association – 970
- Ensworth Aquatics – 730
- Birmingham Swim League – 698.5
- Prime Aquatics – 567
Boys
- Excel Aquatics – 1170
- Huntsville Swim Association – 688
- Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club – 489
- Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club – 454
- Coast Aquatics – 445
Other Highlights – Girls
- In the 13-14 age group, Peyton Williams, 14, of City of Mobile Swim Association was crowned in 6 separate events while Huntsville Swim Association’s Abby Chan, just 13, took home 5 golds. Chan’s only other individual event was a 2nd place finish behind Williams in the 200 fly where Williams dropped nearly 3 seconds from the morning to nab 1st place in finals.
- Chan’s 100 fly time of 55.89 and 100 back time of 56.16 rank her 4th and 6th, respectively, among other 13 year olds in the nation.
- 15-year-old Roos Rottnick with Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club, captured a pair of wins in the 50 back and 50 fly. Her 53.78 in the 100 back was good for 2nd place behind Sim and ranks her 6th in the nation among other 15 year olds.
Other Highlights – Boys
- Ensworth Aquatic’s Oliver Pilkinton, 18, swept all 6 of his individual events, while 16-year-old Logan Robinson captured three individual golds. Most notable is Robinson’s three second drop in the 200 fly from his morning swim, a 1:49.70 to a 1:46.58, good for first place and a number 6 national ranking for 15-16 year olds.
- At just 15 years old, Luke Bedsole of Huntsville Swim Association took 2nd place in all of his swims behind Robinson and Pilkinton. Three of those swims rank him top-5 in the country for 15 year olds. Most notably, his 44.49 in the 100 free is currently ranked 3rd.