Max Stern Breaks 2 LSC Records at Southeastern Swimming Championships

2023 Southeastern Swimming Championships

February 24-26, 2023

Huntsville Aquatics Center

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results

SES SCY Records: Boys , Girls

Multiple swimmers posted nationally ranked swims February 24-26 in Huntsville, AL at the Southeastern Swimming Championships, an 18&U meet for top swimmers in the Southeastern Swimming LSC, which includes Tennessee, most of Alabama and Northern Florida. This LSC has been a breeding ground for numerous star swimmers over the years, making records challenging to beat. That didn’t stop Opelika’s Max Stern who has once again marked his name in the record books, taking down two more records at this meet.

Stern, 10, broke his own 50 breast record from the BSL Southern Classic in January, lowering his time from a 33.05 to a 32.89, ranking him 2nd in the country for 9-10 year olds. The previous 41-year-old record was held by legendary age group swimmer Chas Morton.

Morton, whose times were once age group goal times for Michael Phelps, still holds seven 9-10 records, seven 11-12 records, and three 13-14 records in Southeastern Swimming.

Along with the 50 breaststroke, Stern took down the 50 free record, set previously by Jackson DeFore in 2009. DeFore still holds 10&U records in the three other freestyle events.

Stern also received the award for Best Overall 10&U boy at Southeasterns for his 6 individual golds.

Another top scorer in the meet, 2-time Junior National Team member Levenia Sim of TNT Swimming secured 6 individual wins. Two of those swims brought her dangerously close to two 15-16 LSC records in the 100 fly and 100 back. Sim’s 52.25 in the 100 fly was just 2 hundreths shy of the 15-16 SES record set by Gretchen Walsh in 2018. Sim’s 100 back time of 51.49 was just four hundreths short of her own 15-16 SES record set at the 2021 NCSA Junior National Championships. That record is tied with Alex Walsh from 2017.

Respectively, those times sit at 5th and 2nd place in the nation for 15-16 year olds this year.

Southeastern Swimming LSC is historically one of the fastest LSC’s in the country with records held by swimming stars such as Olympic gold medalist Tracy Caulkins, Olympians Molly Hannis, Zane Grothe and Chloe Sutton, and NCAA champions Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh.

Team Scores

Combined

Excel Aquatics – 2242 Huntsville Swim Association – 1698 Ensworth Aquatics – 1094 Birmingham Swim League – 791.5 Prime Aquatics – 728

Girls

Excel Aquatics – 1038 Huntsville Swim Association – 970 Ensworth Aquatics – 730 Birmingham Swim League – 698.5 Prime Aquatics – 567

Boys

Excel Aquatics – 1170 Huntsville Swim Association – 688 Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club – 489 Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club – 454 Coast Aquatics – 445

Other Highlights – Girls

Peyton Williams , 14, of City of Mobile Swim Association was crowned in 6 separate events while Huntsville Swim Association’s Abby Chan , just 13, took home 5 golds. Chan’s only other individual event was a 2nd place finish behind Williams in the 200 fly where Williams dropped nearly 3 seconds from the morning to nab 1st place in finals. In the 13-14 age group,, 14, of City of Mobile Swim Association was crowned in 6 separate events while Huntsville Swim Association’s, just 13, took home 5 golds. Chan’s only other individual event was a 2nd place finish behind Williams in the 200 fly where Williams dropped nearly 3 seconds from the morning to nab 1st place in finals.

Chan’s 100 fly time of 55.89 and 100 back time of 56.16 rank her 4th and 6th, respectively, among other 13 year olds in the nation.

15-year-old Roos Rottnick with Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club, captured a pair of wins in the 50 back and 50 fly. Her 53.78 in the 100 back was good for 2nd place behind Sim and ranks her 6th in the nation among other 15 year olds.

Other Highlights – Boys