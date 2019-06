Indianapolis Al Femminile Con King, Hosszu, Sjostrom E Flickinger Protagoniste

Sydney Pickrem Breaks Own 2-Month-Old 200 IM Canadian Record Pickrem shaved a tenth off her 200 IM Canadian record, which she most recently set in April but has held for years.

Ryan Murphy Shares Thoughts on FINA Champions Series (Video) After Matt Grevers went out fast with a 25.57 opening 50, Ryan Murphy took over with a scintillating final 50 (27.15) to win the men’s 100 back in a time of 52.99.

FINA Champions Series – Indianapolis Night 2 Photo Vault SwimSwam’s Jack Spitser was on deck to capture all of the action on the final night of the Indianapolis stop of the FINA Champions Swim Series.

2019 FINA Champions Swim Series- Indianapolis: Day 2 Live Recap The FINA Champions Swim Series will come to a close with day 2 of the Indianapolis stop.

Danas Rapsys’ Small Changes Lead to Big In-Season Swims (Video) Lithuanian Danas Rapsys completely took over the men’s 200 free race on the back half, picking up his second straight win in the event for the series after losing a close battle at the first stop against Sun Yang.

Cody Miller thinks FINA Series is “a step in the right direction” (Video) Crowd favorite Cody Miller had a big performance in Champions Series debut, splitting faster than the rest of the field opening up (27.90) and closing (31.36) to win the men’s 100 breast in 59.26.