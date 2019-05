FINA Swim Series: Ad Indianapolis Duello Efimova/King-Le Sfide Più Avvincenti

2019 FINA Champions Series Indianapolis: 5 Storylines to Watch Lilly King and Yulia Efimova’s last race ended with a smile — that was almost two years ago.

Video: Scozzoli, Panziera Codia Spiegano Il Segreto Del Loro Successo In Acqua I nostri azzurri impegnati alla tappa di Budapest della FINA Champions Swim Series hanno raccolto cinque medaglie. Margherita Panziera, Piero Codia, Fabio…

(Videos): Italian swimmers explain the “secrets” of their high performance Italian stars Margherita Panziera, Piero Codia and Fabio Scozzoli talked with SwimSwam during the FINA Champions Swim Series in Budapest to explain how did they improve their performance last season and their aims for the current season.

Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri Has Recovered Right Elbow Functionality Italian Olympic champion Gregorio Paltrinieri has recovered full functionality of his right elbow after hyperextending it 2 weeks ago. On…