Five Berkeley Buccaneers from the Class of 2019 to Compete in College

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tampa, Florida powerhouse Berkeley Preparatory School is sending four swimmers and one diver off to compete in the NCAA. They include, from left to right: Jack Harrison (Trinity College), Ryaan Hatoum (Bucknell), Josh Millner-Balagtas (St. Louis), and Nicole Stambo (SMU). Mathew Dieffenthaller, not pictured, is headed to Penn.

Jack Harrison – Trinity College (Connecticut)

Belleair, Florida-native Harrison is a member of Berkeley’s overall state championship and All-American 200 freestyle relay. A sprint specialist, he qualified for states in the 50 free and 100 free. Harrison swims year-round with Tampa Bay Aquatic Club. He achieved PBs in both sprint freestyles, plus the 50 fly, in his senior high school season. Top times are:

50 free – 21.73

100 free – 48.71

50 fly – 25.50

Ryaan Hatoum – Bucknell University

Hatoum hails from Tampa, Florida. He swims for Berkeley Prep and Berkeley Barracudas and is a NISCA All-American. He placed third in the 100 breast (57.16) and 16th in the 200 IM (2:00.49) at the 2018 FHSAA Class 1A Championships. In club swimming, he finaled in the 200 breast (23rd) at 2018 Winter Nationals and won the 100/200 breaststroke events at Plantation Sectionals in March. Top times include:

200 breast – 2:04.16

100 breast – 56.48

200 IM – 1:58.00

Joshua Millner-Balagtas – Saint Louis University

Tampa, Florida’s Millner-Balagtas swims for Berkeley Prep and Berkeley Barracudas and specializes in distance freestyle. He qualified for states in the 200 free and 500 free. In club swimming, he swam the 50/200/500/1000 free at the Florida Swimming Senior Short Course Championships and earned PBs in the 50/1000. He finished 12th in the latter. He kicked off long-course season this spring with new lifetime bests in the 200/400/800 free and 100 fly at Plantation Sectionals. Top SCY times:

1000 free – 9:48.71

500 free – 4:44.90

200 free – 1:44.87

Nicole Stambo – Southern Methodist University

Stambo hails from Tampa. She won the 1-meter diving title at 2016 FHSAA Class 1A State Championships in her sophomore year of high school and was runner-up in each of the last two years. She dives year-round for YCF Diving and has competed at USA Diving Nationals, USA Diving Senior Synchro Nationals, YMCA Nationals, and a host of regional competitions. The school recordholder in diving, she also competed in Track & Field at Berkeley Prep and was named Athlete of the Year as a freshman.

Matthew Dieffenthaller – University of Pennsylvania

We wrote about Dieffenthaller here.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.