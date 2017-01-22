Hudson High Breaks National Public School Relay Record

A quartet of swimmers from Hudson High School in Hudson, Ohio have broken the National Public High School Record in the 200 meter freestyle relay, pending pool certification.

The team of Macy Trattner, Maddie Hannan, Natalie Gundling, and Gaby Palazzo combined to swim a 1:47.78 on Saturday. The relay was swum on the team’s senior night with 3 seniors, Trattner, Grundling, and Palazzo, racing with the sophomore Hannan.

The old public school record of 1:48.94 was set by Langley High School in Virginia on February 19th, 2011. A 1:46.94 done by Trinity Prep done last year in Florida remains the official Independent School Record and unofficial overall record.

The Hudson girls are building toward the 2017 Ohio Division I (big school) state championship meet that will be held from February 23rd-25th at the C.T. Branin Natatorium. The team placed 9th at last year’s meet.

While most high school racing in the United States is done in yards, short course meters is an acceptable course under National Federation of High School (NFHS) rules, and official national records are kept by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches’ Association (NISCA).

Splits on the new record-setting relay:

Trattner – 27.38

Hannan – 26.73

Gundling – 26.81

Palazzo – 26.86

Race Video, courtesy Matt Davis: