Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch The 2024 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

The final stop of the 2024 Pro Swim Series will take place this week at the Northside Swim Center in San Antonio, Texas. This is the third leg of the 2024 series, with the Knoxville and Westmont stops already completed, where we saw several U.S. Open and Pro Swim Series records. Many of the world’s top professional swimmers will be in attendance, in addition to several college stars, as the NCAA season wrapped up within the past month.

USA Swimming has publicized a broadcast schedule for April 11-14 via Peacock, CNBC, and NBC. Peacock will feature all live coverage of finals beginning at 6pm (Central Time) on the 11th and 12th, while CNBC and NBC will have a taped delay broadcasts at 12:30pm (Central Time) on the 13th & 14th.

All sessions of the meet, both prelims AND finals, will be available to stream on the USA Swimming Network.

Prelims will take place every morning (Thursday through Saturday) at 9am (Central Time), with finals beginning at 6pm (Central Time). Wednesday night’s distance session, which will only include the 1500 freestyle for both men and women, will start at 5pm (Central Time).

TV Schedule 

Date Network Start Time (Central Time) Live or Taped Delay
April 11 Peacock 6 p.m. Live
April 12 Peacock 6 p.m. Live
April 13 CNBC 12:30 p.m. Taped Delay
April 13 NBC 2:30 p.m. Taped Delay
April 14 CNBC 12:30 p.m. Taped Delay

Event Schedule

WOMEN’S EVENT # Day 1, Wednesday, April 10
MEN’S EVENT #
1 1500m Freestyle 2
Day 2, Thursday, April 11
3 100m Freestyle 4
5 100m Breaststroke 6
7 200m Butterfly 8
9 400m Freestyle 10
Day 3, Friday, April 12
11 200m Freestyle 12
13 200m Backstroke 14
15 400m IM 16
17 100m Butterfly 18
Day 4, Saturday, April 13
19 800m Freestyle 20
21 100m Backstroke 22
23 200m Breaststroke 24
25 200m IM 26
27 50m Freestyle 28

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!