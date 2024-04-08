How To Watch The 2024 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO
- April 10-13, 2024
- Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, TX
- LCM (50m)
The final stop of the 2024 Pro Swim Series will take place this week at the Northside Swim Center in San Antonio, Texas. This is the third leg of the 2024 series, with the Knoxville and Westmont stops already completed, where we saw several U.S. Open and Pro Swim Series records. Many of the world’s top professional swimmers will be in attendance, in addition to several college stars, as the NCAA season wrapped up within the past month.
USA Swimming has publicized a broadcast schedule for April 11-14 via Peacock, CNBC, and NBC. Peacock will feature all live coverage of finals beginning at 6pm (Central Time) on the 11th and 12th, while CNBC and NBC will have a taped delay broadcasts at 12:30pm (Central Time) on the 13th & 14th.
All sessions of the meet, both prelims AND finals, will be available to stream on the USA Swimming Network.
Prelims will take place every morning (Thursday through Saturday) at 9am (Central Time), with finals beginning at 6pm (Central Time). Wednesday night’s distance session, which will only include the 1500 freestyle for both men and women, will start at 5pm (Central Time).
TV Schedule
|Date
|Network
|Start Time (Central Time)
|Live or Taped Delay
|April 11
|Peacock
|6 p.m.
|Live
|April 12
|Peacock
|6 p.m.
|Live
|April 13
|CNBC
|12:30 p.m.
|Taped Delay
|April 13
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.
|Taped Delay
|April 14
|CNBC
|12:30 p.m.
|Taped Delay
Event Schedule
|WOMEN’S EVENT #
|Day 1, Wednesday, April 10
|
MEN’S EVENT #
|1
|1500m Freestyle
|2
|Day 2, Thursday, April 11
|3
|100m Freestyle
|4
|5
|100m Breaststroke
|6
|7
|200m Butterfly
|8
|9
|400m Freestyle
|10
|Day 3, Friday, April 12
|11
|200m Freestyle
|12
|13
|200m Backstroke
|14
|15
|400m IM
|16
|17
|100m Butterfly
|18
|Day 4, Saturday, April 13
|19
|800m Freestyle
|20
|21
|100m Backstroke
|22
|23
|200m Breaststroke
|24
|25
|200m IM
|26
|27
|50m Freestyle
|28