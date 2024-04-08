Cal’s Aaron Shackell Enters Transfer Portal, #6 Ranked Recruit In Class of 2023

Aaron Shackell has entered the transfer portal after spending the fall semester with Cal and then heading back home to Carmel, Indiana for an Olympic Redshirt in the spring semester.

Shackell was the #6 ranked recruit of last fall’s incoming freshman class and was expected to be a big boost to Cal’s butterfly and mid-distance freestyle group. At the Minnesota Invitational (Cal’s mid-season meet), Shackell swam a personal best time in the 200 butterfly with a 1:43.40. That was a personal best by 0.84 seconds. He also swam a 4:22.77 in the 500 free and a 1:36.76 in the 200 free.

It was originally announced that Shackell would take his redshirt while training with his club team, Carmel Swim Club, and that he would return to Cal this fall.

Entering the portal does not guarantee a transfer; rather it allows student-athletes the opportunity to discuss the possibility of transferring with other programs. On rare occasions, we have seen student-athletes enter the portal and ultimately decide to stay with their programs.

Since returning home during the winter break, Shackell swam numerous LCM best times at the end of March at Indianapolis Sectionals. His best times included a 49.46 in the 100 free and a 1:46.35 in the 200 free. His old best times were a 49.52 in the 100 and a 1:47.07 in the 200.

In June 2023, Shackell competed at US Summer Nationals. There he was highlighted by a 6th place finish in the 400 freestyle and a 9th place finish in the 200 butterfly. He also finished 13th in the 200 free and 25th in prelims of the 100 butterfly.

Shackell’s best SCY times are:

200 free: 1:32.85

500 free: 4:15.35

200 fly: 1:43.40

Shackell’s best SCY time in the 200 free would have earned him an NCAA invite this year as it took a 1:32.93 in the event to earn an individual invite. It took a 4:14.90 in the 500 free and a 1:42.10 in the 200 fly.

His younger sister Alex Shackell, a member of the 2023 US World Championship team and the #1 ranked recruit in the high school class of 2025, is verbally committed to Cal. Alex verbally committed in September 2023.