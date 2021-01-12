How Swimming Helped Matt Mauser After Losing Wife in Crash with Kobe Bryant

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Matt Mauser, the musician who wrote the music for Kobe Bryant‘s podcast, Punies. Mauser’s wife, Christina, coached Bryant’s girls basketball team and was in the helicopter crash that took her and Bryant’s life. Mauser candidly discusses the effects of losing his wife and enduring a global pandemic while trying to move through his career as well as raise and teach 3 children (ages 12, 10, and 4). One way he has been able to heal is in the pool, where he has a long history.

Mauser picked up swimming late in high school but excelled enough to land a spot on a junior college roster and eventually a spot at Cal Poly, where he was an All-American in the 200 backstroke. After training with Mission Viejo for 2 years post-graduate and going lifetime bests, Matt pivoted away from swimming and started his career in music. In 2018, Mauser got back in the pool and started swimming with a masters team. He continues to find solace in the water today, with swimming not only giving him a small distraction in the middle of his days through completing a task, but also a friendly community that lends support in the way of socialization through being a widowed parent.

