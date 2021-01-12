Sprinter James Calvin Huenefeld Stays In-State, Verbals to LSU (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

LSU is keeping sprinter James Calvin Huenefeld in-state: the Bulldog Aquatics Club swimmer has verbally committed to their class of 2026.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the Louisiana State University! I am thankful to my family, friends, coaches, and everyone who has supported me along the way. Geaux Tigers! 🐯

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.68

100 free – 44.83

200 free – 1:40.03

200 back – 1:48.94

100 fly – 50.32

200 IM – 1:51.52

At the 2020 Louisiana HS D2 State Championships in November, Huenefeld won the 200 free (1:40.26) and 100 fly (50.32) titles. He also swam lead-off legs on Ruston High School’s free relays, which both finished third in the state.

A few weeks later, at a Louisiana site of the virtual 2020 U.S. Winter 18 & Under Championships, Huenefeld hit lifetime bests in the 100 free, 200 free, 200 back and 100 breast (58.81).

Brooks Curry was far-and-away LSU’s top sprinter last season. Now a sophomore, he won the 2020 SEC title in the 100 free (41.81), finished second in the 200 free (1:32.43) and touched sixth in the 50 free (19.39).

Huenefeld joins #19 Roman Valdez in LSU’s class of 2026. Valdez, at 21.0/44.8/1:37.8, is another great sprint addition for fall 2022.

