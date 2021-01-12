After Going Bests in 12 Events Since October, Chloe Brede Verbals to Arkansas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chloe Brede of Illinois club O’Fallon Seahawks has verbally committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks for fall 2022. She’s a junior at Wesclin High School in southern Illinois.

I am beyond blessed to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Arkansas! A big thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for always pushing me to do my best. So excited to be joining the Razorback family! Go hogs!!❤️🐗

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 fly – 55.17

200 fly – 2:00.24

200 IM – 2:03.68

400 IM – 4:23.48

50 free – 23.94

100 free – 51.41

200 free – 1:51.91

500 free – 4:59.38

200 back – 2:02.02

Brede is a versatile talent, and she’s been on a hot streak recently; every single best time listed above, as well as the 100 back (57.42) and 100/200 breast (1:06.68/2:25.29), have been swum between October and December of 2020.

On October 2, Brede swam at an intrasquad meet, her first official races since January 2020, and clocked lifetime bests in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, 100 fly, 200 fly and 400 IM. At her IHSA Sectional meet in late October, she notched lifetime bests in the 100 breast, 200 free and 500 free. She then clocked bests in the 200 breast and 200 IM at a November invite meet hosted by the Seahawks, before competing at the 2020 Winter 18 & Under Champs, where went bests in the 200 back, 400 IM and did so twice in the 200 fly and 200 IM (in prelims and finals).

Brede’s best stroke is butterfly, though, given her versatility, she has a ton of potential in the IM events. In the 200 fly, she would’ve been Arkansas’s top swimmer in 2019-20 by over three seconds, while she would’ve been top-4 on the roster in the 200 back and both IMs.

Brede is just a few tenths off of what it took to make the C-final in the 200 fly at the 2020 SEC Championships. She joins Delaney Harrison in Arkansas’s class of 2026.

