Arkansas Secures First 2022 Verbal: Georgia 6A Champion Delaney Harrison

Chattahoochee Gold’s Delaney Harrison is Arkansas’s first verbal commitment for fall 2026. She’s a junior at Sequoyah High School in Canton, Ga.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Arkansas! I am so grateful for this opportunity and I’d like to thank my coaches, teammates, and family for their endless support. Go Razorbacks! ❤️🐗

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.63

100 free – 50.99

200 free – 1:50.50

100 fly – 55.68

Harrison has dropped time in all four above events since the pandemic hit; at a holiday invitational meet earlier this month, she went from 23.8/51.3/1:52.1 in free and 58.0 in the 100 fly to her current bests, a huge drop especially in the fly.

At the 2020 Georgia HS 6A Championships, Harrison was the 100 free champion (52.00) and 50 free runner-up (23.80). She was also the runner-up in both sprint free events as a freshman in 2019.

Harrison will join a Razorback sprint group that has been making waves the last few seasons. British standout Anna Hopkin helped put them on the map as one of the NCAA’s best sprinters at 21.1/46.2/1:42.3 in the free events last season. So far this year, another British standout, Emily Barclay, leads the roster in the sprint free (22.4/48.7), while junior Kobie Melton has been 22.5/48.9.

