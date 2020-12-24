Bocekler Tops Tuncel For Turkish 400 Free Golden Record

2020 TURKISH SHORT COURSE C’SHIPS

The 5th and final day of the 2020 Turkish Short Course Championships saw the women’s 400m freestyle record go down at the hands of 16-year-old Beril Bocekler.

The UCLA-commit already nailed the 800m free victory in a new record-setting mark earlier in the meet, but still saved a powerful swim for this 4free. She stopped the clock in a lifetime best of 4:02.77, crushing her own previous Turkish standard of 4:06.38 she produced at this meet last year.

She had to fight for the win, as 15-year-old Merve Tuncel, the newly-minuted World Junior Record holder in the 1500m free, rushed to the wall-less than half a second later. Tuncel touched in 4:03.10 to become Turkey’s second-best performer in history.

Splits for the pair reveal Bocekler taking the lead by the 100m mark, but Tuncel never trailed more than a fingernail behind. While Bocekler’s time tonight shaved well over 3 seconds off of her aforementioned PB, Tuncel’s time from last year rested at a 4:09.30, showing once again the massive time drops with which this up-and-comer arms herself going into virtually every swim.

Bocekler and Tuncel sit just outside the world’s top 20 performers this season.