More Italian Swimmers Report Positive COVID Cases After Italian Championships

As initially reported by SwimSwam Italia’s Giusy Cisale, many of Italy’s top swimmers are continuing to announce that they have tested positive for coronavirus following the Italian Open Championships, which occurred last weekend.

Elena di Liddo and Benedetta Pilato both announced their positive cases this past week, forcing a number of other athletes to quarantine and get tested due to close contact, including Martina Carraro and Silvia di Pietro.

So far, the following athletes have announced that they either have tested positive for the virus, or that they are in quarantine awaiting their coronavirus test results:

The rising number of positives come in spite of the fact that athletes attending the championships had to follow strict protocols.

According to the Italian Swimming Federation:

Access to the competition facility for athletes, coaches, and managers was allowed only from the main entrance of Via Monte Rosa 60.

It was mandatory for everyone to always bring a copy of their negative coronavirus test with them, and all participants had to follow-up with the Federal Offices 72 hours before being granted access to the competition facility. Participants also had to send the Federal Offices a copy of the test by 12:00 pm on December 15th.

At the time of the first access, it was also necessary to hand over to the control the self-certification provided for by federal pandemic prevention rules.

In addition, it was mandatory:

to keep masks on inside the facility, until the athlete was positioned behind the starting blocks.

To Store belongings and clothing inside plastic bags before departure

To observe social distancing.

To Respect the access and use times of the swimming pool for heating

Over 450 athletes competed at the Italian Open Championships, which occurred from December 17-19, 2020 in Riccione.

Across Italy, the number of COVID-19 cases hit all-time highs in late November. Since then, the number of daily cases has decreased slightly, but still remains higher than it was during the early days of the pandemic. As a result, the Italian government has implemented new restrictions, closing many non-essential businesses and limiting travel between regions of the country.