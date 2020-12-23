Sakci Snares 100 Breast Victory At Turkish Short Course Championships

2020 TURKISH SHORT COURSE C’SHIPS

The penultimate night of action from Instanbul wrapped up at these 2020 Turkish Short Course Championships. Although the night was relatively subdued compared to previous sessions with multiple national records biting the dust, tonight still saw a couple of notable results.

First, in the men’s 200m freestyle, Baturalp Unlu took down an Emre Sakci record en route to topping the podium. Hitting the wall in a time of 1:43.35, Unlu overtook Sakci’s previous Turkish standard of 1:44.37 that’s been on the books since 2018. Sakci was not in tonight’s final.

Instead of the free, Sakci was racing in his bread-and-butter 100m breast event, where the ISL standout conquered the field in a time of 57.15. That’s well off his PB and national record of 55.74, which he established during action as an Iron member this past November, but enough to get the job done this evening.

Right behind him was Berkay Oegretir, the man who clocked a new national record in the 200m breast last night. Following up on his 2breast outing of 2:03.78 in that session, Oegretir took runner-up this shorter distance in a time of 57.25.

Tomorrow represents the final session of the meet.