High-Level International Meets for May 2022

We made it through April, which was a month stacked with international Trial meets all aimed at qualification for the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships set for late June in Budapest.

  • As a reminder, you can see all World Championships rosters as they are revealed here.

The month of May still brings some notable competitions, primarily the 2022 Southeast Asian Games, the Australian Swimming Championships and the first stop of the 2022 Mare Nostrum circuit.

As such, make note of the following lineup of elite international meets and let me know in the comments of any I may have inadvertently missed.

04/29 – 05/01 Grand Prix Ostrava Arena Cup (CZE)
05/05 – 05/16 Southeast Asian Games (CHN)
05/06 – 05/08 Meeting International Swann Oberson (SUI)

05/13 – 05/15 Acropolis Swim Open (GRE)

05/18 – 05/22 Australian Swimming Championships (AUS)
05/24 – 05/29 French Juniors Open Championships (FRA)
05/25 – 05/26 Trofeu Int. Ciutat De Barcelona (ESP)
05/27 – 05/29 Danish International Swim Cup (DEN)
05/28 – 05/29 Mad Wave Challenge (LAT)
05/28 – 05/29 Mare Nostrum Canet (FRA)

0
