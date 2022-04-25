Olympians Josh Prenot, Josh Davis Highlight USMS Nationals Psychs

2022 USMS Nationals

April 28- May 1st

San Antonio, TX

SCY

US Masters Nationals kicks off at the Northside Aquatic Center in San Antonio this Thursday with over 1800 athletes entered to compete. Athletes from across the country, ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s, will converge on south-central Texas, and several former US National Teamers are scheduled to compete.

Josh Prenot, who competed collegiately at the University of California and won a silver medal in the 200 breast at the 2016 Olympic Games, is entered in 6 events. Representing The Olympic Club, Prenot is slated to swim the 50 breast, 100 breast, 50 fly, 100 fly, 50 back and 100 IM in the 25-29 age group.

Another Olympic medalist, current Oklahoma Christian head coach Josh Davis, is also scheduled to compete in 6 events in the 45-49 age group. Davis, who swam for Texas and won five five Olympic medals, including three golds, in American relays in 1996 and 2000, will swim the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 50 back, 100 back and 100 IM.

Davis has long been a proponent of US Masters Swimming and has competed at these nationals for years, holding USMS records in both the 35-39 and 40-44 age groups.

Former US National Teamer and Stanford swimmer Eugene Godsoe is entered as well. Godsoe, who won four total medals at the World Championships in his career, is entered in the 50 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, 50 back, 100 back and 200 back. Godsoe will be representing New York Athletic Club at the meet.

On the women’s side, Ally Howe, who swam at Stanford and is the former American Record holder in the 100 yard back, will also be representing the New York Athletic Club this weekend in San Antonio. Howe, who won a pair of national championships with the Cardinal in 2017 and 2018, will race the 50 back, 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, 100 IM and 200 IM.

Racing kicks off on Thursday with the 1000 and 1650 free and will continue with three full days of racing Friday through Sunday.