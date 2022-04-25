Malyutin Takes 200 Free with 1:46.44 on Day of Russian Swimming Championships

2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 24-29, 2022

Kazan, Russia

LCM (50m)

In the opening event of Monday’s finals session, Olympic Silver medalist Kliment Kolesnikov grabbed victory in the men’s 100 back with a 53.03. It was Nikolay Zuyev who finished 2nd, swimming a 53.19. Evgeny Rylov, the Olympic Gold medalist in the event last summer in Tokyo, touched 3rd with a 53.20. All things considered, this was a somewhat underwhelming final given that Rylov and Kolesnikov were the Gold and Silver medalists in Tokyo, but neither were under 53 seconds tonight.

In the final of the women’s 50 breast, Elena Bogomolova cracked her own Russian Junior Record, taking 1st with a 30.40. Coming in under her previous mark of 30.49, Bogomolova is continuing to inch closer to the Russian National Record of 29.52m held by Yuliya Efimova from 2013.

Martin Malyutin put up a very solid time to win the men’s 200 free, posting a 1;46.44. Controlling his race well, Malyutin split 53.17 on the first 100, which had him flipping 4th at the halfway mark. He was then able to tack on a 53.27 on the 2nd 100, taking the lead and roaring into the finish.

One of the most hotly contested races of the day was again the men’s 100 breast, where Kirill Prigoda claimed the title with a 59.51. The biggest difference tonight was that Prigoda took the race out in a speedy 27.91 on the first 50, and was able to hold his speed, coming home in 31.60. Anton Chupkov was right behind, swimming a 59.64. Danil Sem’Yaninov was right there as well, clocking a 59.64 for 3rd.

Anna Yegorova won the women’s 800 free, swimming an 8:30.22. The field was notably without distance star Anastasia Kirpichnikova, who holds the Russian Record at 8:18.77.

Ilya Borodin and Max Stupin went head-to-head in the men’s 200 IM, with Borodin getting to the wall first in 1:59.02. Borodin took the lead on backstroke, splitting 30.13 to Stupin’s 30.50. He grew that lead on breast and free, holding his position through the finish. Stupin finished 2nd in 1:59.45.

Maria Kameneva won the women’s 100 back handily, clocking a 59.43. She put her speed on display, swimming a 29.02 on the opening 50 of the race. Arina Surkova led semifinals of the women’s 100 free in 54.22.