Balduccini Bound For South American Youth Games With 13-Event Schedule

2022 SOUTH AMERICAN YOUTH GAMES

April 28th – May 1st (swimming)

Rosario, Argentina

LCM (50m)

Official Website

The third edition of the South American Youth Olympic Games is nearing kickoff, with the quadrennial event slated for April 28th to May 8th in Rosario, Argentina. Nearly 2500 athletes from 15 countries will be competing at the event which was postponed from 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The nation of Brazil has wound up atop the overall medal tables at both the 2013 and 2017 editions of the competition, where athletes aged 14 to 18 compete across a sporting program akin to the Olympic Games.

2022 seems primed for another possible Brazilian gold medal rush, partially due to emerging swimming star Stephanie Balduccini.

The 17-year-old multi-faceted athlete has a massive 13-event lineup scheduled for Rosario, with the future University of Michigan Wolverine entered in the 50m/100m/200m/400m freestyle events, the 100m backstroke, the 50m breaststroke, 50m/100m butterfly and 200m IM individual events in addition to four relays.

But being in the spotlight is nothing new to this Brazilian, as Balduccini became the youngest Brazilian swimmer to compete at the Olympics in 41 years when she swam at the Tokyo 2020 Games on the women’s 4×100 free relay.

She has made the Brazilian roster for this summer’s World Championships as well.