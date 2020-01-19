Hali Flickinger is Learning How to Recover From Bob Bowman Workouts (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals
- Meet site
- Live Stream
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
WOMEN’S 200 FLY
- PSS Record: Cammile Adams, 2012, 2:06.76
- Trials Cut: 2:14.59
Top 3
- GOLD: Hali Flickinger (SUN)- 2:08.34
- SILVER: Regan Smith (RIPT)- 2:08.73
- BRONZE: Helena Rosendahl Bach (DEN)- 2:10.63
17-year-old Regan Smith was out like a rocket during the opening 100 of the women’s 200 fly final. 25-year-old Hali Flickinger then began to close in on Smith and utilize her impeccable back-half endurance to surge on the teen. At the finish, it was Flickinger who touched a stroke-length ahead in a 2:08.34, with Smith taking second at 2:08.73.
Looking at the world rankings, Smith is now No. 10 in the world. Flickinger’s season best of 2:07.65 from the 2019 US Open still remains No. 1 in the world. Third-place finisher Danish Helena Rosendahl Bach touched the wall next in a 2:10.63, which just cracks the top-25 times in the world.
Winning the B-final was 14-year-old Bella Sims of the Sandpipers of Nevada, touching in a new personal best of 2:13.88. Sims now boosted herself from 75th to 30th all-time in the 13-14 age group rankings.
