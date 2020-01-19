Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hali Flickinger is Learning How to Recover From Bob Bowman Workouts (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

  • PSS Record: Cammile Adams, 2012, 2:06.76
  • Trials Cut: 2:14.59

Top 3

17-year-old Regan Smith was out like a rocket during the opening 100 of the women’s 200 fly final. 25-year-old Hali Flickinger then began to close in on Smith and utilize her impeccable back-half endurance to surge on the teen. At the finish, it was Flickinger who touched a stroke-length ahead in a 2:08.34, with Smith taking second at 2:08.73.

Looking at the world rankings, Smith is now No. 10 in the world. Flickinger’s season best of 2:07.65 from the 2019 US Open still remains No. 1 in the world. Third-place finisher Danish Helena Rosendahl Bach touched the wall next in a 2:10.63, which just cracks the top-25 times in the world.

Winning the B-final was 14-year-old Bella Sims of the Sandpipers of Nevada, touching in a new personal best of 2:13.88. Sims now boosted herself from 75th to 30th all-time in the 13-14 age group rankings.

Superfan

Will she be a success or will she be Yannick, part 2 or 3 or….

15 minutes ago

