Kieran Smith (#7), Jack Conger (#13) Scratch 100 Free Finals at PSS Knoxville

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals
- Meet site
- Live Stream
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
The 2020 Pro Swim Series Knoxville concludes tonight with day 4 finals. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 IM, 200 back, and 100 free. We’ll also see timed finals of the 1500 free, with the fastest heat swimming tonight. Read on to find out who scratched from prelims to finals.
There were a handful of championship final scratches on the men’s side. Baylor Nelson, the 8th seed, opted out of the 200 IM. Junior standout Wyatt Davis (CSC) has scratched the 200 back, where he was the 6th seed for finals. Teammate Jake Mitchell, #15, also scratched out. Kieran Smith, who won the 400 IM, scratched as the #7 in the 100 free. Jack Conger, who took 13th in prelims, also scratched out.
There weren’t any major scratched on the women’s side. A few stars did decide to drop the C final of the 100 free: Regan Smith, Farida Osman, and Kelsi Dahlia.
DAY 4 FINALS SCRATCHES (TOP 24)
- Women’s 200 IM: #18 Bella Sims, #20 Laura Morley, #21 Olivia McMurray, #22 Zoe Thatcher, #24 Bailey Andison
- Men’s 200 IM: #8 Baylor Nelson, #13 Javier Acevedo, #14 Carlos Claverie, #18 Conall Monahan, #19 Wyatt Davis, #21 Daniel Skaaning
- Women’s 200 Back: #21 Kendall Shields, #24 Paige Hetrick
- Men’s 200 Back: #6 Wyatt Davis, #15 Jake Mitchell, #17 Lukas Cote, #22 Baylor Nelson, #24 Cris Gore
- Women’s 100 Free: #17 Regan Smith, #23 Farida Osman, #23 Kelsi Dahlia
- Men’s 100 Free: #7 Kieran Smith, #13 Jack Conger, #15 Jake Magahey, #19 Ryan Coetzee, #22 Giles Smith
There should be a beauty pageant judging of Smith vs Clark Smith for prettiest freestyle.