Kieran Smith (#7), Jack Conger (#13) Scratch 100 Free Finals at PSS Knoxville

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The 2020 Pro Swim Series Knoxville concludes tonight with day 4 finals. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 IM, 200 back, and 100 free. We’ll also see timed finals of the 1500 free, with the fastest heat swimming tonight. Read on to find out who scratched from prelims to finals.

There were a handful of championship final scratches on the men’s side. Baylor Nelson, the 8th seed, opted out of the 200 IM. Junior standout Wyatt Davis (CSC) has scratched the 200 back, where he was the 6th seed for finals. Teammate Jake Mitchell, #15, also scratched out. Kieran Smith, who won the 400 IM, scratched as the #7 in the 100 free. Jack Conger, who took 13th in prelims, also scratched out.

There weren’t any major scratched on the women’s side. A few stars did decide to drop the C final of the 100 free: Regan Smith, Farida Osman, and Kelsi Dahlia.

DAY 4 FINALS SCRATCHES (TOP 24)