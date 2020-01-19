Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The 2020 Pro Swim Series Knoxville continues this morning with day 4 prelims. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 IM, 200 back, and 100 free. We’ll also see timed finals of the 1500 free, with the fastest heat swimming with finals.

World Record holder Regan Smith will take on the 200 back today, putting the PSS Record on watch. Olympic Champion Simone Manuel is entered in the 100 free, while Olympic medalist Melanie Margalis will swim the 200 IM.

On the men’s side, U.S. Open Record holder Ryan Held is set to swim the 100 free. All-Americans Vini Lanza (200 IM) and Chris Reid (200 back) are the top seeds in their respective events.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

  • PSS Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2015, 2:08.66
  • Trials Cut: 2:17.39

MEN’S 200 IM

  • PSS Record: Michael Phelps, 2012, 1:56.32
  • Trials Cut: 2:04.09

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

  • PSS Record: Taylor Ruck, 2018, 2:06.36
  • Trials Cut: 2:14.69

MEN’S 200 BACK

  • PSS Record: Xu Jiayu, 2017, 1:55.04
  • Trials Cut: 2:02.99

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

  • PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016, 53.12
  • Trials Cut: 56.29

MEN’S 100 FREE

  • PSS Record: Nathan Adrian, 2016, 48.00
  • Trials Cut: 50.49

Coach Mike 1952

Let’s see what kind of time Regan does today in the 200! Should be exciting. Also, did anyone else notice she seemed to do a Kathleen Baker & wear eye mascara for her 100 back last night? Is that becoming a trend? Taylor Ruck seemed to be doing a bit better last night as well. All in all, today ought to be a great day of racing.

