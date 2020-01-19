2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The 2020 Pro Swim Series Knoxville continues this morning with day 4 prelims. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 IM, 200 back, and 100 free. We’ll also see timed finals of the 1500 free, with the fastest heat swimming with finals.

World Record holder Regan Smith will take on the 200 back today, putting the PSS Record on watch. Olympic Champion Simone Manuel is entered in the 100 free, while Olympic medalist Melanie Margalis will swim the 200 IM.

On the men’s side, U.S. Open Record holder Ryan Held is set to swim the 100 free. All-Americans Vini Lanza (200 IM) and Chris Reid (200 back) are the top seeds in their respective events.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

PSS Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2015, 2:08.66

Trials Cut: 2:17.39

Top 8 Qualifiers

MEN’S 200 IM

PSS Record: Michael Phelps, 2012, 1:56.32

Trials Cut: 2:04.09

Top 8 Qualifiers

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

PSS Record: Taylor Ruck, 2018, 2:06.36

Trials Cut: 2:14.69

Top 8 Qualifiers

MEN’S 200 BACK

PSS Record: Xu Jiayu, 2017, 1:55.04

Trials Cut: 2:02.99

Top 8 Qualifiers

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016, 53.12

Trials Cut: 56.29

Top 8 Qualifiers

MEN’S 100 FREE

PSS Record: Nathan Adrian, 2016, 48.00

Trials Cut: 50.49

Top 8 Qualifiers