Florida/Auburn Dual Set For SEC Network

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. –SEC Network will travel to the O’Connell Center Natatorium on Saturday, Jan. 25 to telecast Florida swimming and diving’s final home meet of the season against ranked conference foe Auburn live at 11 a.m. ET.

Play-by-play announcer Mark Neely will be joined by Rowdy Gaines and Kat LaRocca to break down all the action, with former Gator All-American and Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel returning back to Gainesville to handle the reporting duties from the pool deck.

The Gators will make their return to the pool after a long holiday break. The last time both teams hit the pool in dual meet competition was on Nov. 8 in the Sunshine Showdown versus Florida State.

The men’s squad has started the 2019-20 slate with an overall record of 6-1 and stands at the No. 9 team in the latest CSCAA rankings.

The women’s team, holding a No. 7 ranking in the CSCAA poll, heads into the meet undefeated after a quad-meet sweep against Vanderbilt, Liberty and North Florida on Jan. 3 at the O’Connell Center.

Prior to the meet, 24 UF senior student-athletes will be honored and recognized for their accomplishments throughout their collegiate career.

Auburn makes the trip to Gainesville with both their men and women’s squad holding overall records of 4-1 through the first half of the season.

This season, Florida’s meets against Missouri, Georgia and Florida State have all been carried by SEC Network+.