Gretchen Walsh Swims 22.87 50 Free To Break Ranomi Kromowidjojo’s World Record

2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
Women’s 50 free- Semifinal
World Record: 22.93 — Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED (2017)
- World Junior Record: 23.69 — Anastasiya Shkurdai, BLR (2020)
World Championship Record: 23.042— Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)
- 2022 World Champion: Emma McKeon, AUS — 23.04
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Gretchen Walsh (USA)- 22.87
- Kate Douglass (USA)- 23.35
- Katarzyna Wasick (POL)- 23.46
- Silvia Di Pietro (ITA)- 23.68
- Arina Surkova (NAB)- 23.69
- Eva Okaro (GBR)- 23.71
- Meg Harris (AUS)- 23.74
- Sara Curtis (ITA)- 23.76
Gretchen Walsh set another World Record in tonight’s finals session. Walsh swam a 22.87 in the second semifinal of the women’s 50 freestyle and will have another chance to break the record in tomorrow night’s final. She broke the previous World Record of a 22.93 that Ranomi Kromowidjojo swam in 2017.
The 50 free was Walsh’s second World Record of the night after she already swam a 52.71 in the final of the women’s 100 butterfly. Walsh spoke of the busy night saying, “It was a quick turnaround but I think it helped me get in the zone.”
Walsh was last off of the blocks with a reaction time of 0.76 but flipped first at the 50 in a 11.13. The US has the top two seeds tomorrow night as Walsh will swim next to training partner Kate Douglass as Douglass swam a 23.35.
All-Time Top 50 Free Performers
- Gretchen Walsh, 22.87 (2024)
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo, 22.93 (2017)
- Sarah Sjostrom, 23.00 (2017)
- Nina Gangl, 23.02 (2022)
- Emma McKeon, 23.04 (2022)
Walsh entered the meet as the t-#5 performer ever with a lifetime best of a 23.10. She then swam a 23.02 in prelims.
Loved seeing Ranomi on deck to congratulate her!
who is Nina gangl
deleted
she is amazing! And on a roll. Unbelievable
Male or female, she’s the best short course swimmer of all time
I think she needs to have a little more longevity, she got the multiple WR, but hosszu 2016 was impressive on the reach (7 individual golds and 2 silvers)