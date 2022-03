Global Top 5 Times in Each LCM Event in 2022 as Selection Meets Heat Up

As we approach the selection meet for the World Championships and other major international meets this summer, we wanted to take a moment to examine where things stand through the first 3 months of 2022. We’ve compiled the list of the top 5 in the world in each event through the first 3 months of this year.

These lists will be helpful as we move into April, which is incredibly dense with high-level meets all over the world. You can view our list of high-level international meets in April here.

Please note: This list only contains LCM events, and is only for 2022, not the entire 2021-2022 season. The times in this list are from January 1, 2022 through today (March 30).

Please let us know in the comments any swims we may have inadvertently missed.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 24.33 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour 2 3/6/22 2 24.42 Shayna Jack (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/5/22 3 24.59 Claire Curzan (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/5/22 4 24.73 Abbey Weitzeil (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/5/22 5 24.84 Anna Hopkin (GBR) Edinburgh International Swim Meet 3/11/22 5 24.84 Madi Wilson (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/5/22

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 53.13 Shayna Jack (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/4/22 2 53.67 Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/4/22 3 53.68 Madi Wilson (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/4/22 4 54.02 Rikako Ikee (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/4/22 5 54.13 Erika Brown (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/3/22

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 1:54.66 Ariarne Titmus (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/6/22 1 1:54.66 Katie Ledecky (USA) 2022 FL SZ South Sectionals Championships 2/11/22 3 1:56.29 Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/6/22 4 1:56.89 Kiah Melverton (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/6/22 5 1:56.90 Madi Wilson (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/6/22

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 4:00.03 Ariarne Titmus (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/5/22 2 4:00.95 Katie Ledecky (USA) 2022 FL SZ South Sectionals Championships 2/12/22 3 4:03.43 Kiah Melverton (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/5/22 4 4:04.73 Leah Smith (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/3/22 5 4:05.25 Miyu Namba (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 8:11.83 Katie Ledecky (USA) 2022 FL SZ South Sectionals Championships 2/11/22 2 8:18.59 Ariarne Titmus (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/4/22 3 8:20.45 Kiah Melverton (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/4/22 4 8:23.88 Isabel Gose (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/25/22 5 8:26.28 Leah Smith (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/5/22

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 15:39.45 Katie Ledecky TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/2/2022 2 16:03.95 Lani Pallister (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/6/22 3 16:07.45 Moesha Johnson (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/6/22 4 16:12.85 Maddy Gough (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/6/22 5 16:12.97 Miyu Namba (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 27.52 Kylie Masse (CAN) Canadian Trials Prep Event 3/4/22 2 27.61 Kaylee McKeown (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/6/22 3 27.79 Medi Harris (GBR) McCullagh International Meet 2/24/22 4 27.95 Mary-Ambre Moluh (FRA) Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour 1 2/6/22 5 27.96 Theodora Drakou (GRE) International Swimming Meet “Faros – Elena Sairi 2022 3/4/22

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 58.31 Kaylee McKeown (AUS) Victorian Open Championships 2022 2/19/22 2 58.94 Claire Curzan (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/5/22 3 59.24 Medi Harris (GBR) McCullagh International Meet 2/25/22 4 59.25 Kylie Masse (CAN) 2022 Canadian Trials Prep Event 3/4/22 5 59.53 Olivia Smoliga (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/5/22

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 2:04.64 Kaylee McKeown (AUS) Victorian Open Championships 2022 2/18/22 2 2:07.31 Claire Curzan (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/4/22 3 2:09.35 Olivia Smoliga (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/4/22 4 2:10.13 Laura Bernat (POL) Grand Prix Polski 3/20/22 5 2:10.32 Dora Molnar (HUN) Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour 1 2/5/22

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 30.05 Arianna Castiglioni (ITA) 19th Meeting Del Titano 2/19/22 2 30.17 Chelsea Hodges (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/6/22 3 30.24 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) Lithuanian National Championships 2022 2/18/22 4 30.27 Reona Aoki (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/3/22 5 30.47 Imogen Louise Clark (GBR) Edinburgh International Swim Meet 3/12/22

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 1:05.19 Reona Aoki (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22 2 1:06.24 Lilly King (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/3/22 3 1:06.35 Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU) Lithuanian National Championships 2022 2/17/22 4 1:06.48 Annie Lazor (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/3/22 5 1:06.82 Arianna Castiglioni (ITA) 19th Meeting Del Titano 2/19/22

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 2:22.59 Annie Lazor (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/5/22 2 2:22.88 Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU) Lithuanian National Championships 2022 2/19/22 3 2:24.40 Runa Imai (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22 4 2:24.65 Lilly King (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/5/22 5 2:24.76 Haruna Ogata (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 25.67 Melanie Henique (FRA) Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour 2 2/25/22 2 25.75 Rikako Ikee (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22 3 25.76 Ai Soma (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22 4 25.87 Holly Barratt (AUS) SA State Open & Multi Class Championships 2022 1/22/22 5 26.19 Farida Osman (EGY) 40th International Hi-Point Meeting 3/6/22

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 56.89 Claire Curzan (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/4/22 2 57.49 Brianna Throssell (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/5/22 3 57.53 Kelsi Dahlia (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/4/22 4 57.87 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour 2 3/6/22 5 57.89 Rikako Ikee (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 2:05.81 Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2022 Canadian Trials Prep Event 3/5/22 2 2:06.41 Kina Hayashi (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/4/22 3 2:06.67 Hali Flickinger (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/3/22 4 2:08.22 Chiho Mizuguchi (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/4/22 5 2:08.82 Airi Mitsui (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/4/22

WOMEN’S 200 IM

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 2:10.64 Abbie Wood (GBR) Edinburgh International Swim Meet 3/13/22 1 2:10.64 Kaylee McKeown (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/6/22 3 2:11.22 Leah Hayes (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/5/22 4 2:11.66 Rika Omoto (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/4/22 5 2:11.72 Yui Ohashi (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/4/22

WOMEN’S 400 IM

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 4:29.12 Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2022 Canadian Trials Prep Event 3/4/22 2 4:36.45 Ageha Tanigawa (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/3/22 3 4:36.46 Hali Flickinger (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/4/22 4 4:36.71 Mio Narita (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/3/22 5 4:39.78 Leah Smith (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/4/22

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 21.55 Jakub Piechowski (CLB) Grand Prix Polski 2/26/22 2 21.64 Krzysztof Chmielewski (POL) Grand Prix Polski 2/26/22 3 21.72 Ben Proud (GBR) Edinburgh International Swim Meet 3/12/22 4 21.73 Michael Andrew (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/5/22 5 21.76 Gracjan Krumplewski (CLB) Grand Prix Polski 2/26/22 5 21.76 Jakub Barchwic (CLB) Grand Prix Polski 2/26/22

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 48.34 Maxime Grousset (FRA) Meeting Des Hortillons 1/21/22 2 48.42 Hwang Sunwoo (KOR) 2022 Korean Swimming Trials 3/26/22 3 48.45 Lewis Burras (GBR) Edinburgh International Swim Meet 3/13/22 4 48.50 David Popovici (ROU) 2022 Romanian Championships 3/25/22 5 48.57 Katsuo Matsumoto (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 1:45.79 Hwang Sunwoo (KOR) 2022 Korean Swimming Trials 3/27/22 2 1:46.14 Katsuo Matsumoto (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/3/22 3 1:46.46 Danas Rapsys (LTU) Lithuanian National Championships 2/17/22 4 1:46.72 David Popovici (ROM) 2022 Romanian Championships 3/24/22 5 1:47.18 Lukas Martens (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/27/22

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 3:46.10 Lukas Martens (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/26/22 2 3:47.05 Elijah Winnington (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/4/22 3 3:47.74 Naito Ehara (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/4/22 4 3:48.85 Sven Schwarz (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/26/22 5 3:48.89 Daniel Jervis (GBR) McCullagh International Meet 2/26/22

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 7:48.96 Oliver Klemet (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/27/22 1 7:48.96 Sven Schwarz (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/27/22 3 7:49.95 Daniel Jervis (GBR) McCullagh International Meet 2/24/22 4 7:53.03 Shogo Takeda (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22 5 7:53.78 Lukas Martens (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/25/22

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 14:40.28 Lukas Martens (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/25/22 2 14:47.03 Florian Wellbrock (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/25/22 3 14:50.43 Oliver Klemet (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/25/22 4 14:51.92 Daniel Jervis (GBR) McCullagh International Meet 2/25/22 5 15:03.13 Shogo Takeda (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/3/22

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 24.83 Ryosuke Irie (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/4/22 1 24.83 Andrew Jeffcoat (NZL) Waikato Swimming Championships 2/26/22 3 24.91 Yohann Ndoye-Brouard (FRA) 1/22/22 4 25.20 Mark Nikolaev (RUS) Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour 1 2/5/22 5 25.21 Mewen Tomac (FRA) Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour 2 3/6/22

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 52.94 Ryosuke Irie (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/3/22 2 53.03 Ryan Murphy (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/5/22 3 5306 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 55th Challenge International de Geneve 4 53.28 Shaine Casas (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/5/22 5 53.59 Daniel Diehl (USA) 2022 NI EZ Speedo Sectional (LCM) Buffalo 3/26/22

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 1:56.78 Ryan Murphy (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/4/22 2 1:56.97 Lukas Marten (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/26/22 3 1:56.99 Ryosuke Irie (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22 4 1:57.42 Mitch Larkin (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/5/22 5 1:57.69 Joshua Edwards-Smith (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/5/22

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 27.10 Arno Kamminga (NED) 2022 Eindhoven Swim Meet 2/17/22 2 27.16 Adam Peaty (GBR) Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour 2 3/4/22 3 27.27 Yoshiki Yamanaka (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/3/22 4 27.30 Yuuki Matsumura (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/3/22 5 27.33 Lucas Matzerath (GER) 2022 Pokal D. Gothaer and Friends Meet 3/26/22

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 58.52 Arno Kamminga (NED) 2022 Eindhoven Swim Meet 2/20/22 2 59.05 Michael Andrew (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/3/22 3 59.31 Ryuya Mura (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22 4 59.55 Nic Fink (USA) TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont 2022 3/3/22 5 59.68 Yoshiki Yamanaka (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 2:07.99 Yu Hanaguruma (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22 2 2:08.11 Ryuya Mura (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22 3 2:08.26 Shoma Sato (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22 4 2:08.38 Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) NSW Open State Championships 2022 3/6/22 5 2:09.85 Hayato Yamao (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 23.31 Florent Manadou (FRA) Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour 2 3/5/22 2 23.33 Naoki Mizunuma (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22 3 23.35 Tzen Wei Teong (SGP) 52nd Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships Invitational 3/16/22 4 23.44 Kouta Akahane (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/2/22 5 23.44 Caeleb Dressel (USA) 2022 FL SZ South Sectionals Championships 2/10/22

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 50.86 Naoki Mizunuma (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22 2 51.18 Katsuhiro Matsumoto (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22 3 51.37 Kristof Milak (HUN) 3rd Cup of Modern Cities 3/13/22 4 51.52 Noe Ponti (SUI) 2022 Swiss Championships 3/23/22 5 51.69 Tomoru Honda (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/5/22

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 1:53.87 Tomoru Honda (JPN) 2022 Kosuke Kitajima Cup 1/23/22 2 1:55.21 Takumi Terada (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/4/22 3 1:55.49 Noe Ponti (SUI) 2022 Swiss Championships 3/25/22 4 1:56.33 Teppei Morimoto (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/4/22 5 1:56.44 Kristof Milak (HUN) 3rd Cup of Modern Cities 3/12/22

MEN’S 200 IM

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 1:57.09 Daiya Seto (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/4/22 2 1:58.11 Sou Ogata (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/4/22 3 1:58.30 Ikuru Hiroshima (JPN) Japan Selection Trial for 19th FINA World Championships 3/4/22 4 1:58.51 Jaouad Syoud (ALG) Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour 2 3/4/22 5 1:59.16 Jeremy Desplanches (SUI) Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour 2 3/4/22

