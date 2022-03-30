CSCAA Announces 2021-22 NCAA Division I Women’s All-Americans

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has officially named the swimmers and divers that earned All-American status for the 2021-22 season at the recently-concluded NCAA Women’s Division I Championships.
A total of 79 women earned first-time honors individually, while an additional 125 earned first-team relay honors. 93 athletes were named second-team All-Americans.
The CSCAA notably awarded the ninth-place prelim finishers in the women’s 100 free, 200 free and 500 free first-team All-American honors, and the 17th-place finishers in each event earned second-team All-American status.
These were the three events in which Penn’s Lia Thomas, a trans woman, competed in and placed in the top eight. Thomas was granted first-team status by the CSCAA in all three events, having finished first in the 500 free, fifth in the 200 free and eighth in the 100 free.
CSCAA Executive Director Greg Earhart told SwimSwam that while the organization still believes in the inclusive benefits of the sport, the CSCAA believes the athletes awarded deserved these recognitions given the circumstances.
“Following the NCAA’s decision to not expand the field, the CSCAA determined that these specific individuals should still be recognized as All-Americans for their athletic achievements at the pinnacle event for college swimming & diving,” Earhart said.
“While the CSCAA isn’t in a position to award teams points, we felt was simply the right thing to do.
“We continue to believe in the inclusive benefits of sport but think the NCAA missed an opportunity to lead the conversation towards a solution that includes a competitive playing field.”
The following swimmers were bumped up to first-team and second-team honors:
- Tylor Mathieu, Florida – 9th in 500 free prelims, earned first-team honors
- Reka Gyorgy, Virginia Tech – 17th in 500 free prelims, earned second-team honors
- Reilly Tiltmann, Virginia – 9th in 200 free prelims, earned first-team honors
- Ekaterina Nikonova, Florida – 17th in 200 free prelims, earned second-team honors
- Izzy Ivey, Cal – 9th in 100 free prelims, earned first-team honors
- Chloe Stepanek, Texas A&M – 17th in 100 free prelims, earned second-team honors
The CSCAA also named the 2021-22 season award winners, which you can read more about here.
FULL LIST OF 2021-22 CSCAA WOMEN’S ALL-AMERICANS
Alabama
- Antoniou, Kalia – 50 Freestyle (2nd Team), 100 Freestyle (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Delmenico, Mela – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Dupre, Cora – 100 Freestyle, 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- McMahon, Kensey – 1650 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle
- Petkova, Diana – 400 Freestyle Relay
- Scott, Morgan – 100 Freestyle, 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- White, Rhyan – 200 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke, 100 Butterfly (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay
- Winter, Kailyn – 200 Freestyle Relay
- Wiseman, Avery – 200 Breaststroke, 100 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay
Arizona
- Bernal, Aria – 100 Backstroke (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Heimstead, Julia – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Neser, Jade – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Schnell, Delaney – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving, Platform Diving
- Schwengel, Alyssa – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Arizona State
- Laning, Erica – 500 Freestyle (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Looney, Lindsay – 200 Butterfly (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Milligan, Erin – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Nordin, Emma – 500 Freestyle (2nd Team), 1650 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Arkansas
- Barclay, Emily – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Cothern, Bella – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Herrmann, Vanessa – 100 Breaststroke (2nd Team)
- Melton, Kobie – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Sansores De La Fuent, Andrea – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
California
- Davidson, Emma – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Garcia, Elise – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Ivey, Isabel – 200 Freestyle, 200 IM, 100 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Klinker, Rachel – 200 Butterfly
- Kragh, Mia – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Motekaitis, Mia – 800 Freestyle Relay
- Polonsky, Leah – 200 IM (2nd Team), 400 IM (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Riley, Eloise – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Spitz, Ayla – 200 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay
- Stadden, Isabelle – 200 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Duke
- Foley, Sally – 200 IM, 200 Breaststroke (2nd Team)
- O’Meara, Margo – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving (2nd Team)
Florida
- Amer, Maha – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving (2nd Team)
- Bates, Talia – 200 Freestyle (2nd Team), 100 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Cronk, Micayla – 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Mack, Katie – 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Mathieu, Tylor – 500 Freestyle, 1650 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay
- Nikonova, Ekaterina – 200 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Zavaros, Mabel – 400 IM
Florida International
- Chue, Christie – 200 Breaststroke (2nd Team)
Georgia
- Coetzee, Dune – 500 Freestyle (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay
- Dickinson, Callie – 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Evans, Harri – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Fa’Amausili, Gabi – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Hartman, Zoie – 200 IM, 100 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 200 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Luther, Dakota – 200 Butterfly, 100 Butterfly (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- McCarty, Eboni – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- McCulloh, Abigail – 1650 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle (2nd Team)
- Parker, Maxine – 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Sansome, Millie – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Harvard
- Pasadyn, Felicia – 400 IM (2nd Team)
Indiana
- Broshears, Elizabeth – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Fowler, Anne – 1 mtr Diving (2nd Team)
- Gan, Ching Hwee – 1650 Freestyle (2nd Team)
- Gilliland, Tarrin – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving, Platform Diving
- Hayden, Kristen – 1 mtr Diving (2nd Team), 3 mtr Diving, Platform Diving (2nd Team)
- Kossakowska, Dominika – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Looze, Mackenzie – 200 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 200 IM (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- McKenna, Kacey – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Peplowski, Anna – 200 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Peplowski, Noelle – 100 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Ristic, Ella – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Turak, Ashley – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Kentucky
- Bonnett, Bailey – 400 IM, 200 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 200 IM (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Brooks, Caitlin – 200 Backstroke (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Davey, Gillian – 200 Breaststroke, 400 IM (2nd Team)
- Gaines, Riley – 200 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Gati, Izzy – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Knight, Kyndal – 1 mtr Diving (2nd Team), 3 mtr Diving (2nd Team), Platform Diving (2nd Team)
- Poole, Lauren – 400 IM, 200 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 200 IM (2nd Team)
- Sorenson, Sophie – 200 Backstroke (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Wheeler, Kaitlynn – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Louisiana State
- Lavenant, Montserrat – 1 mtr Diving (2nd Team), Platform Diving (2nd Team)
- Tuxen, Anne – Platform Diving (2nd Team)
Louisville
- Albiero, Gabi – 100 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Hay, Abby – 200 IM, 400 IM (2nd Team), 200 Butterfly (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Hetrick, Paige – 200 Backstroke (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay
- Kraus, Alena – 200 Butterfly (2nd Team)
- Nevmovenko, Polina – 800 Freestyle Relay
- Openysheva, Arina – 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Praasterink, Else – Platform Diving (2nd Team)
- Regenauer, Christiana – 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay
- Ulett, Rye – 200 Backstroke (2nd Team)
- Ulett, Tristen – 100 Butterfly (2nd Team), 200 Butterfly (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay
- Wheeler, Kaylee – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Williams, Liberty – 1650 Freestyle (2nd Team)
Miami (FL)
- Gullstrand, Emma – 1 mtr Diving (2nd Team)
- Vallee, Mia – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving
Michigan
- Carter, Olivia – 200 Butterfly, 100 Butterfly (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay
- Flynn, Lindsay – 100 Freestyle (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay
- MacNeil, Maggie – 100 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay
- Newman, Claire – 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay
- Sim, Letitia – 100 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay
Minnesota
- Bacon, Sarah – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving
- Van Berkom, Megan – 400 IM (2nd Team)
Missouri
- Feddersen, Amy – 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Keil, Megan – 50 Freestyle (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Rees, Meredith – 100 Backstroke (2nd Team)
- Smith, Sierra – 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Thompson, Sarah – 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
NC State
- Alons, Kylee – 100 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay
- Arens, Abby – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay
- Berkoff, Katharine – 100 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 50 Freestyle, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay
- Crush, Annabel – 400 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Hansson, Sophie – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay
- Moore, Kate – 200 Backstroke (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Muzzy, Emma – 200 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke (2nd Team)
- Podmanikova, Andrea – 100 Breaststroke (2nd Team)
- Poole, Julia – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Sheble, Grace – 200 Butterfly (2nd Team)
- Webb, Abbey – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
North Carolina
- Countie, Grace – 100 Backstroke, 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Higgs, Lilly – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Lindner, Sophie – 200 Backstroke (2nd Team), 100 Backstroke (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Lowe, Heidi – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Nel, Olivia – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Pattison, Greer – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Vannote, Ellie – 100 Butterfly (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Vasquez Montano, Aranza – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving (2nd Team), Platform Diving (2nd Team)
Northwestern
- Angus, Sophie – 100 Breaststroke, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Guevara, Miriam – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Hopkins, Markie – Platform Diving (2nd Team)
- Lepisova, Emma – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Mull, Lola – 1650 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle (2nd Team)
- Smith, Maddie – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Vovk, Tara – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Notre Dame
- Straub, Kelly – 1 mtr Diving (2nd Team), 3 mtr Diving (2nd Team)
Ohio State
- Bach, Hannah – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay
- Crane, Emily – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay
- Fulmer, Amy – 50 Freestyle (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Funderburke, Nyah – 400 Medley Relay
- Geringer, Maya – 1650 Freestyle (2nd Team)
- Ivan, Teresa – 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay
- Romano, Kristen – 200 IM (2nd Team), 400 IM (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Trace, Katie – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Zenick, Katherine – 100 Butterfly (2nd Team), 100 Freestyle (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Penn
- Thomas, Lia – 500 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle
Purdue
- Merriman, Maggie – Platform Diving
Rutgers
- Knapton, Abigail – 3 mtr Diving (2nd Team), Platform Diving
San Diego State
- Thormalm, Klara – 100 Breaststroke (2nd Team)
South Carolina
- Schultz, Brooke – 1 mtr Diving (2nd Team)
Southern California
- Agundiade, Nike – Platform Diving
- Delgado, Anicka – 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Dobler, Kaitlyn – 100 Breaststroke, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Pennington, Caroline – 1650 Freestyle (2nd Team)
- Sheridan, Calypso – 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Transom, Laticia-Leigh – 200 Freestyle, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
Stanford
- Forde, Brooke – 400 IM, 500 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke, 800 Freestyle Relay
- Goeders, Anya – 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Huske, Torri – 100 Butterfly, 200 IM, 100 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay
- Nordmann, Lillie – 200 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay
- Nordmann, Lucie – 200 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke (2nd Team)
- Raab, Allie – 200 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Roghair, Aurora – 1650 Freestyle (2nd Team)
- Ruck, Taylor – 200 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke (2nd Team), 100 Backstroke (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay
- Sculti, Carolina – 3 mtr Diving
- Smith, Regan – 200 Backstroke, 200 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Tankersley, Morgan – 200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle
- Wheal, Emma – 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Tennessee
- Douthwright, Brooklyn – 800 Freestyle Relay
- Fuller, Josephine – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Harper, Olivia – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Kutsch, AJ – 50 Freestyle (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- McSharry, Mona – 100 Breaststroke, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Mrozinski, Julia – 500 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Pintar, Tjasa – 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Rumley, Jasmine – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Stege, Kristen – 1650 Freestyle
- Walshe, Ellen – 100 Butterfly, 400 IM, 200 IM (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Yager, Alexis – 400 IM (2nd Team)
Texas
- Boyle, Janie – Platform Diving
- Bray, Olivia – 100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 200 Butterfly, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay
- Cook, Julia – 200 Backstroke (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay
- Cooper, Grace – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Elendt, Anna – 200 Breaststroke, 100 Breaststroke, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay
- Hernandez, Hailey – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving
- Leibel, Kyla – 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Pash, Kelly – 200 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly, 200 IM, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Pfeifer, Evie – 1650 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay
- Pineda, Paola – 1 mtr Diving (2nd Team), 3 mtr Diving, Platform Diving
- Semenuk, Bridget – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Skilken, Jordan – 3 mtr Diving (2nd Team), Platform Diving
- Sticklen, Emma – 100 Butterfly, 200 Butterfly, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Sullivan, Erica – 1650 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle
Texas A&M
- Stepanek, Chloe – 200 Freestyle (2nd Team), 100 Freestyle (2nd Team)
UCLA
- Grover, Claire – 50 Freestyle (2nd Team)
Virginia
- Cuomo, Lexi – 50 Freestyle (2nd Team), 100 Butterfly (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay
- Donohoe, Madelyn – 1650 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle (2nd Team)
- Douglass, Kate – 100 Butterfly, 200 Breaststroke, 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay
- Harter, Abby – 200 Butterfly (2nd Team), 200 IM (2nd Team)
- Keating, Anna – 200 Breaststroke, 100 Breaststroke (2nd Team)
- Nava, Jessica – 100 Butterfly (2nd Team)
- Nelson, Ella – 400 IM, 200 Breaststroke, 200 IM, 800 Freestyle Relay
- Tiltmann, Reilly – 100 Backstroke, 200 Backstroke, 200 Freestyle, 400 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay
- Walsh, Alex – 200 Butterfly, 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay
- Walsh, Gretchen – 100 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay
- Wenger, Alexis – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay
- Weyant, Emma – 500 Freestyle, 400 IM, 800 Freestyle Relay
Virginia Tech
- Atkinson, Emma – 200 Backstroke, 200 Freestyle (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Gyorgy, Reka – 400 IM (2nd Team), 500 Freestyle (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Landon, Anna – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Pouch, Rose – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Shackelford, Sarah – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Travis, Chase – 1650 Freestyle (2nd Team)
Wisconsin
- Bacon, Phoebe – 200 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke (2nd Team), 200 IM (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Carlson, Abby – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Fiske, Sophie – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- Hosack, Lillie – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Jump, Mallory – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
- McConagha, Mackenzie – 100 Backstroke (2nd Team)
- McKenna, Paige – 1650 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle
- Palmer, Alana – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)
- Silvestri, Jenna – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)
Wyoming
- Mirafuentes, Melissa – 3 mtr Diving (2nd Team), Platform Diving (2nd Team)
Yale
- Henig, Iszac – 100 Freestyle, 50 Freestyle (2nd Team)