CSCAA Announces 2021-22 NCAA Division I Women’s All-Americans

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has officially named the swimmers and divers that earned All-American status for the 2021-22 season at the recently-concluded NCAA Women’s Division I Championships.

A total of 79 women earned first-time honors individually, while an additional 125 earned first-team relay honors. 93 athletes were named second-team All-Americans.

The CSCAA notably awarded the ninth-place prelim finishers in the women’s 100 free, 200 free and 500 free first-team All-American honors, and the 17th-place finishers in each event earned second-team All-American status.

These were the three events in which Penn’s Lia Thomas, a trans woman, competed in and placed in the top eight. Thomas was granted first-team status by the CSCAA in all three events, having finished first in the 500 free, fifth in the 200 free and eighth in the 100 free.

CSCAA Executive Director Greg Earhart told SwimSwam that while the organization still believes in the inclusive benefits of the sport, the CSCAA believes the athletes awarded deserved these recognitions given the circumstances.

“Following the NCAA’s decision to not expand the field, the CSCAA determined that these specific individuals should still be recognized as All-Americans for their athletic achievements at the pinnacle event for college swimming & diving,” Earhart said.

“While the CSCAA isn’t in a position to award teams points, we felt was simply the right thing to do.

“We continue to believe in the inclusive benefits of sport but think the NCAA missed an opportunity to lead the conversation towards a solution that includes a competitive playing field.”

The following swimmers were bumped up to first-team and second-team honors:

Tylor Mathieu , Florida – 9th in 500 free prelims, earned first-team honors

, Florida – 9th in 500 free prelims, earned first-team honors Reka Gyorgy , Virginia Tech – 17th in 500 free prelims, earned second-team honors

, Virginia Tech – 17th in 500 free prelims, earned second-team honors Reilly Tiltmann , Virginia – 9th in 200 free prelims, earned first-team honors

, Virginia – 9th in 200 free prelims, earned first-team honors Ekaterina Nikonova , Florida – 17th in 200 free prelims, earned second-team honors

, Florida – 17th in 200 free prelims, earned second-team honors Izzy Ivey , Cal – 9th in 100 free prelims, earned first-team honors

, Cal – 9th in 100 free prelims, earned first-team honors Chloe Stepanek, Texas A&M – 17th in 100 free prelims, earned second-team honors

FULL LIST OF 2021-22 CSCAA WOMEN’S ALL-AMERICANS

Alabama

Antoniou, Kalia – 50 Freestyle (2nd Team), 100 Freestyle (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Delmenico, Mela – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Dupre, Cora – 100 Freestyle, 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

McMahon, Kensey – 1650 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle

Petkova, Diana – 400 Freestyle Relay

Scott, Morgan – 100 Freestyle, 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

White, Rhyan – 200 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke, 100 Butterfly (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Winter, Kailyn – 200 Freestyle Relay

Wiseman, Avery – 200 Breaststroke, 100 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Arizona

Bernal, Aria – 100 Backstroke (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Heimstead, Julia – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Neser, Jade – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Schnell, Delaney – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving, Platform Diving

Schwengel, Alyssa – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Arizona State

Laning, Erica – 500 Freestyle (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Looney, Lindsay – 200 Butterfly (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Milligan, Erin – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Nordin, Emma – 500 Freestyle (2nd Team), 1650 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Arkansas

Barclay, Emily – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Cothern, Bella – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Herrmann, Vanessa – 100 Breaststroke (2nd Team)

Melton, Kobie – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Sansores De La Fuent, Andrea – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

California

Davidson, Emma – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Garcia, Elise – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Ivey, Isabel – 200 Freestyle, 200 IM, 100 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Klinker, Rachel – 200 Butterfly

Kragh, Mia – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Motekaitis, Mia – 800 Freestyle Relay

Polonsky, Leah – 200 IM (2nd Team), 400 IM (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Riley, Eloise – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Spitz, Ayla – 200 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay

Stadden, Isabelle – 200 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Duke

Foley, Sally – 200 IM, 200 Breaststroke (2nd Team)

O’Meara, Margo – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving (2nd Team)

Florida

Amer, Maha – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving (2nd Team)

Bates, Talia – 200 Freestyle (2nd Team), 100 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Cronk, Micayla – 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Mack, Katie – 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Mathieu, Tylor – 500 Freestyle, 1650 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay

Nikonova, Ekaterina – 200 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Zavaros, Mabel – 400 IM

Florida International

Chue, Christie – 200 Breaststroke (2nd Team)

Georgia

Coetzee, Dune – 500 Freestyle (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay

Dickinson, Callie – 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Evans, Harri – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Fa’Amausili, Gabi – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Hartman, Zoie – 200 IM, 100 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 200 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Luther, Dakota – 200 Butterfly, 100 Butterfly (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

McCarty, Eboni – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

McCulloh, Abigail – 1650 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle (2nd Team)

Parker, Maxine – 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Sansome, Millie – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Harvard

Pasadyn, Felicia – 400 IM (2nd Team)

Indiana

Broshears, Elizabeth – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Fowler, Anne – 1 mtr Diving (2nd Team)

Gan, Ching Hwee – 1650 Freestyle (2nd Team)

Gilliland, Tarrin – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving, Platform Diving

Hayden, Kristen – 1 mtr Diving (2nd Team), 3 mtr Diving, Platform Diving (2nd Team)

Kossakowska, Dominika – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Looze, Mackenzie – 200 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 200 IM (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

McKenna, Kacey – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Peplowski, Anna – 200 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Peplowski, Noelle – 100 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Ristic, Ella – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Turak, Ashley – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Kentucky

Bonnett, Bailey – 400 IM, 200 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 200 IM (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Brooks, Caitlin – 200 Backstroke (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Davey, Gillian – 200 Breaststroke, 400 IM (2nd Team)

Gaines, Riley – 200 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Gati, Izzy – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Knight, Kyndal – 1 mtr Diving (2nd Team), 3 mtr Diving (2nd Team), Platform Diving (2nd Team)

Poole, Lauren – 400 IM, 200 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 200 IM (2nd Team)

Sorenson, Sophie – 200 Backstroke (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Wheeler, Kaitlynn – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Louisiana State

Lavenant, Montserrat – 1 mtr Diving (2nd Team), Platform Diving (2nd Team)

Tuxen, Anne – Platform Diving (2nd Team)

Louisville

Albiero, Gabi – 100 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Hay, Abby – 200 IM, 400 IM (2nd Team), 200 Butterfly (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Hetrick, Paige – 200 Backstroke (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay

Kraus, Alena – 200 Butterfly (2nd Team)

Nevmovenko, Polina – 800 Freestyle Relay

Openysheva, Arina – 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Praasterink, Else – Platform Diving (2nd Team)

Regenauer, Christiana – 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay

Ulett, Rye – 200 Backstroke (2nd Team)

Ulett, Tristen – 100 Butterfly (2nd Team), 200 Butterfly (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Wheeler, Kaylee – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Williams, Liberty – 1650 Freestyle (2nd Team)

Miami (FL)

Gullstrand, Emma – 1 mtr Diving (2nd Team)

Vallee, Mia – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving

Michigan

Carter, Olivia – 200 Butterfly, 100 Butterfly (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay

Flynn, Lindsay – 100 Freestyle (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay

MacNeil, Maggie – 100 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay

Newman, Claire – 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay

Sim, Letitia – 100 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Minnesota

Bacon, Sarah – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving

Van Berkom, Megan – 400 IM (2nd Team)

Missouri

Feddersen, Amy – 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Keil, Megan – 50 Freestyle (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Rees, Meredith – 100 Backstroke (2nd Team)

Smith, Sierra – 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Thompson, Sarah – 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

NC State

Alons, Kylee – 100 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay

Arens, Abby – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay

Berkoff, Katharine – 100 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 50 Freestyle, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay

Crush, Annabel – 400 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Hansson, Sophie – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay

Moore, Kate – 200 Backstroke (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Muzzy, Emma – 200 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke (2nd Team)

Podmanikova, Andrea – 100 Breaststroke (2nd Team)

Poole, Julia – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Sheble, Grace – 200 Butterfly (2nd Team)

Webb, Abbey – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

North Carolina

Countie, Grace – 100 Backstroke, 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Higgs, Lilly – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Lindner, Sophie – 200 Backstroke (2nd Team), 100 Backstroke (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Lowe, Heidi – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Nel, Olivia – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Pattison, Greer – 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Vannote, Ellie – 100 Butterfly (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Vasquez Montano, Aranza – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving (2nd Team), Platform Diving (2nd Team)

Northwestern

Angus, Sophie – 100 Breaststroke, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Guevara, Miriam – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Hopkins, Markie – Platform Diving (2nd Team)

Lepisova, Emma – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Mull, Lola – 1650 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle (2nd Team)

Smith, Maddie – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Vovk, Tara – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Notre Dame

Straub, Kelly – 1 mtr Diving (2nd Team), 3 mtr Diving (2nd Team)

Ohio State

Bach, Hannah – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Crane, Emily – 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay

Fulmer, Amy – 50 Freestyle (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Funderburke, Nyah – 400 Medley Relay

Geringer, Maya – 1650 Freestyle (2nd Team)

Ivan, Teresa – 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay

Romano, Kristen – 200 IM (2nd Team), 400 IM (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Trace, Katie – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Zenick, Katherine – 100 Butterfly (2nd Team), 100 Freestyle (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Penn

Thomas, Lia – 500 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle

Purdue

Merriman, Maggie – Platform Diving

Rutgers

Knapton, Abigail – 3 mtr Diving (2nd Team), Platform Diving

San Diego State

Thormalm, Klara – 100 Breaststroke (2nd Team)

South Carolina

Schultz, Brooke – 1 mtr Diving (2nd Team)

Southern California

Agundiade, Nike – Platform Diving

Delgado, Anicka – 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Dobler, Kaitlyn – 100 Breaststroke, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Pennington, Caroline – 1650 Freestyle (2nd Team)

Sheridan, Calypso – 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Transom, Laticia-Leigh – 200 Freestyle, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Stanford

Forde, Brooke – 400 IM, 500 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke, 800 Freestyle Relay

Goeders, Anya – 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Huske, Torri – 100 Butterfly, 200 IM, 100 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay

Nordmann, Lillie – 200 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay

Nordmann, Lucie – 200 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke (2nd Team)

Raab, Allie – 200 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Roghair, Aurora – 1650 Freestyle (2nd Team)

Ruck, Taylor – 200 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke (2nd Team), 100 Backstroke (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay

Sculti, Carolina – 3 mtr Diving

Smith, Regan – 200 Backstroke, 200 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Tankersley, Morgan – 200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle

Wheal, Emma – 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Tennessee

Douthwright, Brooklyn – 800 Freestyle Relay

Fuller, Josephine – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Harper, Olivia – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Kutsch, AJ – 50 Freestyle (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

McSharry, Mona – 100 Breaststroke, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Mrozinski, Julia – 500 Freestyle (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Pintar, Tjasa – 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Rumley, Jasmine – 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Stege, Kristen – 1650 Freestyle

Walshe, Ellen – 100 Butterfly, 400 IM, 200 IM (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Yager, Alexis – 400 IM (2nd Team)

Texas

Boyle, Janie – Platform Diving

Bray, Olivia – 100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 200 Butterfly, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Cook, Julia – 200 Backstroke (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay

Cooper, Grace – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Elendt, Anna – 200 Breaststroke, 100 Breaststroke, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Hernandez, Hailey – 1 mtr Diving, 3 mtr Diving

Leibel, Kyla – 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Pash, Kelly – 200 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly, 200 IM, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Pfeifer, Evie – 1650 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle Relay

Pineda, Paola – 1 mtr Diving (2nd Team), 3 mtr Diving, Platform Diving

Semenuk, Bridget – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Skilken, Jordan – 3 mtr Diving (2nd Team), Platform Diving

Sticklen, Emma – 100 Butterfly, 200 Butterfly, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Sullivan, Erica – 1650 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle

Texas A&M

Stepanek, Chloe – 200 Freestyle (2nd Team), 100 Freestyle (2nd Team)

UCLA

Grover, Claire – 50 Freestyle (2nd Team)

Virginia

Cuomo, Lexi – 50 Freestyle (2nd Team), 100 Butterfly (2nd Team), 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Donohoe, Madelyn – 1650 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle (2nd Team)

Douglass, Kate – 100 Butterfly, 200 Breaststroke, 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Harter, Abby – 200 Butterfly (2nd Team), 200 IM (2nd Team)

Keating, Anna – 200 Breaststroke, 100 Breaststroke (2nd Team)

Nava, Jessica – 100 Butterfly (2nd Team)

Nelson, Ella – 400 IM, 200 Breaststroke, 200 IM, 800 Freestyle Relay

Tiltmann, Reilly – 100 Backstroke, 200 Backstroke, 200 Freestyle, 400 Freestyle Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay

Walsh, Alex – 200 Butterfly, 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay

Walsh, Gretchen – 100 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Wenger, Alexis – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke (2nd Team), 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay

Weyant, Emma – 500 Freestyle, 400 IM, 800 Freestyle Relay

Virginia Tech

Atkinson, Emma – 200 Backstroke, 200 Freestyle (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Gyorgy, Reka – 400 IM (2nd Team), 500 Freestyle (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Landon, Anna – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Pouch, Rose – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Shackelford, Sarah – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Travis, Chase – 1650 Freestyle (2nd Team)

Wisconsin

Bacon, Phoebe – 200 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke (2nd Team), 200 IM (2nd Team), 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Carlson, Abby – 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Fiske, Sophie – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Hosack, Lillie – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Jump, Mallory – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

McConagha, Mackenzie – 100 Backstroke (2nd Team)

McKenna, Paige – 1650 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle

Palmer, Alana – 400 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team), 800 Freestyle Relay (2nd Team)

Silvestri, Jenna – 400 Medley Relay (2nd Team)

Wyoming

Mirafuentes, Melissa – 3 mtr Diving (2nd Team), Platform Diving (2nd Team)

Yale