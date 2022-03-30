Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The Omaha 18: Swimmers Who Competed at All Four Omaha Trials Meets

Comments: 6

The 2024 US Olympic Trials will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, primarily a football stadium, which means that the four-quad run in Omaha is over.

Double Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields mused on Twitter that he was there for the entirety of the “Omaha era” of the U.S. Olympic Trials, meaning that he competed in all four meets held at the Qwest Center/CenturyLink Center/CHI Health Center.

Luckily, we have swimming’s greatest statistician, Barry Revzin, to answer just these kinds of questions.

According to Barry’s research, there were 18 swimmers who competed at all four Omaha meets. Most of the names are recognizable. Of the 18, 12 swimmers are Olympians.

Of those who are not, Grothe is an American Record breaker, Stewart is a former World Record holder, and Madison Kennedy is a three-time short course World Record holder.

The less recognizable names include Brandon Fischer, who has become a fixture on the US National Team in his 30s while splitting training with his work at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California; and Austin Surhoff, is a three-time NCAA Champion who semi-finaled at the 2008 Trials and is currently training while coaching at Johns Hopkins.

Maybe the least-known of this group, especially among younger swim fans, is Michael Arnold. He was a good swimmer at Georgia from 2008-2012, qualifying for the NCAA Championships three times. As a senior, he finished 10th in the 100 fly and 15th in the 50 free at NCAAs. In 2012, he finished 17th in the 50 free in 22.70 – his best finish at four Olympic Trials. In 2021, he swam at the Wave 1 meet, finishing 43rd in 23.24.

The Omaha 18

Amanda Weir is especially notable, as she has competed at six straight Olympic Trials meets, having raced in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2021.

This was surprisingly-long initially: to swim at all four meets, athletes of the right age would have had to have been good enough at a young age to qualify, and then 13 years later still good enough to stretch their careers into their late 20s or early 30s and still be competing. Upon further consideration, though, it became maybe less surprising: swimmers who are good enough in their late 20s to still be competing were often already very good in their teens.

There were 61 swimmers who competed at the 2012, 2016, and 2021 Olympic Trials:

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Idkwhatmynameis
10 minutes ago

Would like to point out Lia Neal nearly made the list (If she hadn’t retired just before trials last year she would have) but is somebody else who qualified for all 4. Interesting as she is likely one of the youngest having made her first at age 12.

1
0
Reply
ACC
52 minutes ago

Surhoff actually was 4th in the 2 IM at the 2012 trials.

1
0
Reply
Andy Greenhalgh
52 minutes ago

I think Austin Surhoff in a multi-time finalist, finaling in the 200 IM in 2016

0
0
Reply
therealAJC
1 hour ago

Ledecky missing from the 3-time list

8
0
Reply
Golden Man
1 hour ago

Ledecky swam in 12, 16, and 21.

1
0
Reply
Horninco
1 hour ago

That’s a lot of “Command -F”

3
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!