How Do I Get Tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

With less than a thousand days to go until the Opening Ceremony, the Paris 2024 organizing committee has released information on how to buy tickets to the Games. The organizers are releasing a record-breaking 13.4 million tickets: 10 million for the Olympics and 3.4 million for the Paralympics. In comparison, Rio 2016 put 6.1 million tickets up for sale and sold approximately 4.8 million of those.

For the first time, tickets to the Games will only be sold online and will also be available worldwide. All tickets will be sold via the Paris 2024 website. Registration begins in December 2022. Information on tickets to the Opening and Closing ceremonies will release at a later time.

How Much Will Tickets Cost?

In a move to make the Games more affordable, almost half the tickets will be sold for 50 euros or less, with about a million being sold for 24 euros. With the current exchange rate, that works out to $55 and $26, respectively. These ticket prices will be available for all sports.

Half the tickets for the Paralympics will be 25 euros. 500,000 will cost only 15 euros.

How Will Buying Tickets Work?

The organizers have implemented a worldwide lottery system for purchasing tickets. The lottery of registered buyers determines time slot order. Buyers will each get a slot of several hours in which to purchase tickets. When you log in during your time slot, you’ll see what events still have tickets available. The lottery and purchase window system will be in effect through the first two phases of ticketing.

This is the first time Olympic ticketing will run a lottery system. Michaël Aloïso, chief of staff of the organizing committee, said “the teams seem quite happy with it. [It’s made] so you know exactly what you’re buying.”

When Can You Buy Tickets?

December 2022: Registration for the first purchasing window lottery begins

February 2023: Official opening of ticket sales, first lottery takes place

May 2023: Second lottery for purchasing windows takes place

Autumn 2023: Paralympic Games tickets go on sale

End of 2023: Remaining Olympic Games tickets sold

The organizing committee is making no secret of their desire to rebound from empty arenas in Tokyo with packed stadiums. By releasing more tickets than any other Games and making them more affordable, the committee is making a huge effort to attract people back into the stands.

Aloïso addressed this directly when ticket information went live, saying “we want to have full stadiums for the spectator experience, but also to push the athletes.” The organizers’ commitment to accessibility extends beyond ticket prices. It’s also reflected in the ambitious plan for the opening ceremonies which both eases strain on athletes and opens the ceremony to the general public.