High-Level International Meets For April 2022

The insertion of the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships in Budapest for late June/early July means that the month of April brings Trials season.

Each week swimming enthusiasts will be treated to potentially head-turning performances everywhere from Brazil to France to China and nearly every stop in between.

04/01 – 04/03 Grand Prix Pardubice Arena Cup (CZE)

04/01 – 04/03 Bergen Swim Festival (NOR)

04/01 – 04/03 USA Swimming Open Water Championships (USA)

04/04 – 04/09 Belarus Open Championships (BLR)

04/04 – 04/09 New Zealand Swimming Championships (NZ)

04/04 – 04/09 Brazilian Swimming Championships (BRA)

04/04 – 04/06 South African Senior & Junior National Championships (RSA)

04/05 – 04/10 French Swimming Open Championships (FRA)

04/05 – 04/10 British Swimming Championships (GBR)

04/05 – 04/10 Canadian Swimming Trials (CAN)

04/07 – 04/11 Swiss Championships (SUI)

04/08 – 04/10 Eindhoven Qualification Meet (NED)

04/09 – 04/13 Spanish Open National Championships (ESP)

04/09 – 04/12 Swim Open Stockholm (SWE)

04/11 – 04/18 Australian Age Championships (AUS)

04/14 – 04/17 Turkish Turkcell LCM Junior & Open Age Clubs National Championships (TUR)

04/15 – 04/19 Danish Open (DEN)

04/15 – 4/17 Estonian LC Championships (EST)

04/15 – 04/20 Chinese Nationals (CHN)

04/18 – 04/21 Israel Cup (ISR)

04/19 – 04/23 Irish Open Championships (IRL)

04/19 – 04/22 Lithuanian National Championships (LTU)

04/22 – 04/24 Open Belgian Swimming Championships (BEL)

04/24 – 4/29 Chinese Spring Championships (CHN)

04/26 – 04/30 USA Swimming International Team Trials (USA)

04/28 – 05/01 98th Janapanese Swimming Championships (JPN)

04/29 Open Nationals Time Trial (AUS)