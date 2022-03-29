High-Level International Meets For April 2022

The insertion of the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships in Budapest for late June/early July means that the month of April brings Trials season.
Each week swimming enthusiasts will be treated to potentially head-turning performances everywhere from Brazil to France to China and nearly every stop in between.
Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.
04/01 – 04/03 Grand Prix Pardubice Arena Cup (CZE)
04/01 – 04/03 Bergen Swim Festival (NOR)
04/01 – 04/03 USA Swimming Open Water Championships (USA)
04/04 – 04/09 Belarus Open Championships (BLR)
04/04 – 04/09 New Zealand Swimming Championships (NZ)
04/04 – 04/09 Brazilian Swimming Championships (BRA)
04/04 – 04/06 South African Senior & Junior National Championships (RSA)
04/05 – 04/10 French Swimming Open Championships (FRA)
04/05 – 04/10 British Swimming Championships (GBR)
04/05 – 04/10 Canadian Swimming Trials (CAN)
04/07 – 04/11 Swiss Championships (SUI)
04/08 – 04/10 Eindhoven Qualification Meet (NED)
04/09 – 04/13 Spanish Open National Championships (ESP)
04/09 – 04/12 Swim Open Stockholm (SWE)
04/11 – 04/18 Australian Age Championships (AUS)
04/14 – 04/17 Turkish Turkcell LCM Junior & Open Age Clubs National Championships (TUR)
04/15 – 04/19 Danish Open (DEN)
04/15 – 4/17 Estonian LC Championships (EST)
04/15 – 04/20 Chinese Nationals (CHN)
04/18 – 04/21 Israel Cup (ISR)
04/19 – 04/23 Irish Open Championships (IRL)
04/19 – 04/22 Lithuanian National Championships (LTU)
04/22 – 04/24 Open Belgian Swimming Championships (BEL)
04/24 – 4/29 Chinese Spring Championships (CHN)
04/26 – 04/30 USA Swimming International Team Trials (USA)
04/28 – 05/01 98th Janapanese Swimming Championships (JPN)
04/29 Open Nationals Time Trial (AUS)