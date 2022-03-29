2022 SCY YMCA Nationals Day 2 Prelims: Tommy Janton Swims PB 1:42.00 200 BK

2022 Short Course YMCA Nationals

March 28 – April 1, 2022

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

SCY (25 yards)

Today marks the first full day of the 2022 Short Course YMCA Nationals in Greensboro. This morning, prelims of the 200 back, 100 fly, 200 breast, and 400 medley relay were competed.

One of the highlights of the morning came in the men’s 200 back, where Western Branch Y 18-year-old Tommy Janton clocked a very speedy morning swim of 1:42.00. The swim put Janton, a Notre Dame recruit, in the top seed for tonight’s final by 3.7 seconds, and also marked a new personal best by over 2 seconds. Janton’s previous best of 1:44.21 was set in December of 2021. He had hit a plateau in the event last year, having a best time of 1:44.65 in 2021.

Janton was on right from the start, splitting 48.54 on the first 100, which is notably very close to his 100 back best time of 47.31, considering his split this morning included a flip turn.

Another top swim this morning took place in the women’s 400 medley relay, where Greater Somerset County Y’s Anna Moesch (16) anchored her relay team in a sizzling 47.62. The swim comes in under her flat-start personal best of 47.90, which has her seeded first in the individual women’s 100 free later in the meet. Mosech was out in an eye-popping 22.35 on the first 50. We’ll certainly be keeping an eye on her in tonight’s finals. Greater Somerset took the top seed for finals with a 3:40.73.

Piedmont Family Y’s Thomas Heilman led the men’s 100 fly this morning by a comfortable margin. Heilman swam a relaxed (for him) 47.31, splitting the race very tightly, swimming a 22.49 on the first 50 and coming home in 24.82. Heilman’s personal best of 45.81 stands as the 13-14 boys NAG in the event. If Heilman swims a personal best in the 100 fly tonight, he could very well take down the 15-16 NAG of 45.59.

Birmingham Y’s Ethan Schwab, who is staying in-state to attend the University of Michigan, clocked a huge personal best of 1:57.21 to lead the field in the men’s 200 breast this morning. For Schwab, the swim marks a new best time by 1.79 seconds, beating the 1:59.00 he swam at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships East meet in December of 2021.

Phoenixville Y’s Anya Mostek, 18, swam a personal best of 1:56.28 to grab the top seed for tonight’s final in the women’s 200 back. The swim was a personal best by nearly a second for Mostek, and sets up what looks to be a thrilling race tonight.

In the women’s 100 fly, Greater Somerset County Y’s Emily Thompson, 16, swam a new career best of 53.41 to post the top time.