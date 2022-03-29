TASS Poll: 24% of Russians Want to Host their Own International Sports Events

State-owned Russian News Agency TASS has released polling data on the question of whether Russia should host its own international sporting competitions in response to bans from many major international sports governing bodies. According to the TASS survey, 24% of Russians support the idea of holding their own competitions as an alternative to international competitions where Russian and Belarusian athletes have been barred.

The poll results show that 91% of Russians are informed on the suspension of Russian athletes from international competitions in response to Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine. The “special military operation” is, of course, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began last month. An interesting result from this survey is that, according to TASS, 62% of respondents believe that Russian athletes would have been banned from international competitions regardless of the situation in Ukraine, while just 32% believe the invasion was the primary reason for the bans.

The final piece of data from this survey reports that 48% of Russians think that Russia should both fight for the rights of its athletes to be reinstated at international competitions, and Russia should host its own international competitions in sports where they have been banned.

The VCIOM Sputnik All-Russian telephone survey was conducted on March 21, 2022. The sample size was 1,600 respondents aged 18 years and older; the maximum margin of error with a 95% probability of error did not exceed 2.5%.

You can read the full TASS report here.

This survey comes in the wake of Russian and Belarusian athletes being banned from most major international competitions. Most recently, FINA barred Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at the 2022 World Championships. Additionally, FINA had previously removed the 2022 World Junior Championships from Russia. The body has also pulled all water polo, diving, and artistic swimming competitions from Russia until further notice.