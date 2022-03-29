Samantha Barany Named New CSCAA Executive Director

University of Cincinnati head coach and CSCAA President-elect Mandy DiSalle announced the hiring. “It was evident that Samantha was the best person to lead. She understands the lives of coaches, has a vision for our sport’s future, and recognizes the mission and history of the organization.”

“As the first female Executive Director of the organization, I understand this is a tremendous responsibility,” said Barany. “I would like to thank our President-elect, Mandy DiSalle, and entire the board of directors for their trust in me. I am indebted to Greg Earhart for his leadership during this historic period of time. Through the uncertainty of the last two years he has remained focused on preserving our sports. There is so much we are doing well and yet more we can do. I am excited to work with our coaches and major stakeholders to support and serve our swimming & diving community.”

Barany succeeds Greg Earhart who has served as Executive Director since 2018. A longtime advocate for college swimming and diving, Earhart has been known for his aggressive defense of threatened programs and efforts to get new programs off the ground.

“It’s been my honor to serve our coaches and student-athletes.” Earhart said. “The next few years will bring unparalleled change to the college sports landscape and Samantha will bring fresh leadership to the CSCAA and our sport.”

Barany has more than 20 years of professional experience in college athletics. Prior to her arrival at the CSCAA, Barany spent five years at the Colonial Athletic Association. As Associate Commissioner for Women’s Basketball and Olympic Sports, she oversaw seven sports including men and women’s swimming & diving. Before joining the CAA, she was the head swimming and diving coach at her alma mater James Madison University. She was on deck for nearly a decade and was selected for JMU’s Hall of Fame, class of 2022. Barany started her college coaching career at The College of William and Mary in 2003.

“I know what it is like to be a coach and supporting all aspects of a programs’ success – in the water, in the classroom, fundraising, recruiting, etc. Coaching is more than just training a swimmer or diver” said Barany. “That is why I am proud to be part of the CSCAA. We are the organization that provides support to our coaches as they carry a heavy load to ensure each student-athlete and team can realize their potential.”

Barany has drawn praise from both within and outside of the swimming and diving world.

Chrissi Rawak, Athletic Director of University of Delaware and former Assistant Coach and swimmer at University of Michigan had this to say about Barany’s appointment:

“I could not be more excited for Sam, The CSCAA, and all swimming & diving student-athletes. I had the great pleasure of working with Sam when she served as the Associate Commissioner at the CAA. Her commitment to excellence and terrific leadership skills makes Sam a perfect fit for this role. It is a tremendous honor to be named the first female Executive Director of the CSCAA and I look forward to watching all she accomplishes!”

Todd DeSorbo, head coach at the University of Virginia and 2022 Olympic Team Coach added:

“I’ve known Sam since with both got our start coaching in the CAA at JMU and UNCW. She was a well-respected and successful coach, building JMU to a conference title program. She has brought that same professionalism and success to her role at the CSCAA. I’m happy for her, and all our coaching counterparts, that she’ll be taking over as the Executive Director. She’s well-positioned to continue the great work the organization has done for our sport, and I look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.”

Barany, a native of Hershey, Pennsylvania is also in Hershey High School’s Hall of Fame. She resides in Richmond, Virginia with her husband and two children. Her appointment will begin on May 1 with the start of the CSCAA Centennial Convention in Rosemont, Illinois.