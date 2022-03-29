Florida State Assistant Emma Svensson Will Leave Coaching, For Now

Florida State assistant coach Emma Svensson is stepping off the pool deck, for now, and moving to Louisville. There she will be reunited with her fiancé Nick Zorn, who is an assistant coach for the Cardinals swimming & diving teams.

Svensson has been an assistant coach at Florida State since summer of 2017. She has a much longer relationship with current Seminoles head coach Neal Studd, though: he recruited and coached her from 2011-2015 at Florida Gulf Coast University. There, she was a four-time NCAA qualifier and the first NCAA Championship point scorer for the Eagles when she finished 12th in the 50 free in 2014. A year later, she was part of a Florida Gulf Coast 200 medley relay that placed 8th, which was the school’s first-ever A final at NCAAs.

At Florida Gulf Coast, Svensson was also the 2013 NCAA Elite 89 award winner, meaning that she had the highest GPA of all student-athletes who competed at the NCAA Championships. She was the 2015 CCSA Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

She graduated from Florida Gulf Coast in 2015 majoring in business economics, and in 2017 she finished a master’s degree at Florida State in financial mathematics.

She’ll put those degrees to use in her new role as an actuary for insurance company Humana

“I’m super grateful for everything Neal (Studd) and the team have done for me and am confident in his ability to continue carrying it forward,” Svensson said.

She said that she is not convinced that she is done with coaching forever, but that this was the best decision for now. She hopes to stay in the sport at some level, perhaps in helping Swedish-born swimmers like herself come to train in the American collegiate system.