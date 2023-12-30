Georgia Nabs Verbal Commitment from “BOTR” Distance Swimmer Kylie McMurray (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Kylie McMurray from Monroeville, New Jersey has verbally committed to swim and study at the University of Georgia, where she will begin in the 2025-26 school year. She wrote on social media:

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic careers at the University of Georgia! I want to thank my friends, family, coaches, and especially thank my sister and Coach Ryan Sprang for always being my biggest supporters. I’m so thankful for the coaches and the team at UGA for giving me this amazing opportunity and making me feel so welcomed. GO DAWGS!!🐾❤️”

McMurray swims for Delsea Regional High School and Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club and specializes in distance freestyle. We named her to the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2025.

At the 2023 New Jersey Meet of Champions, the then-sophomore McMurray placed 2nd in the 200 free (1:49.76) and 4th in the 500 free (4:54.13). As a freshman, she had swum the 200 IM (10th, 2:06.46) and 100 back (11th, 57.55).

The following month, she competed at the NCSA Spring Championships and clocked PBs in the 1000 free (9:55.81), 1650 free (16:26.40), and 400 IM (4:21.66). She placed 4th in the 1650 and 6th in the 1000 free. She also finaled in the 200 free (29th), 500 free (14th), and 400 IM (16th). Less than 2 weeks later, she competed at Middle Atlantic LSC Senior Championships and scored PBs in the 500 free (4:51.57), 200 back (2:01.65), and 100 breast (1:06.35).

In long course season, she earned lifetime bests in the 800 free (8:53.03) and 400 IM (4:57.20) at Middle Atlantic Senior Long Course Championships and in the 400 free (4:20.83) and 1500 free (16:52.36) at Summer Junior Nationals.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 16:26.40

1000 free – 9:52.68

500 free – 4:50.74

200 free – 1:49.76

200 back – 2:01.65

400 IM – 4:20.77

McMurray will join the Bulldogs’ women’s swimming and diving class of 2029 with #19 Kennedi Dobson, #20 Emily Hamill, Izzy Beu, Elizabeth Nawrocki, Maeve Eckerman, Marin Clem, Mia Jetema, and Hayden Hollingsworth.

