Freestyler Marko Tasic to Join UIndy Greyhounds in 2017-18

Olathe South High School senior Marko Tasic has committed to the University of Indianapolis class of 2021. Tasic will join Seth Mandel on the Greyhounds’ roster in the fall.

“UIndy is the perfect fit for me to take my academics and swimming to the next level. Coach Hite and coach Steenvoorden are building an outstanding program and I can’t wait to be part of that. GO HOUNDS!”

Tasic swims year-round with Kansas City Blazers and specializes primarily in distance freestyle. He had a very strong summer season last year, earning new PBs in the LCM 100-200-400-800 frees at Columbia Sectionals. He competed at the SCY version of the Sectional meet at Columbia in March, and picked up a new time in the 1000 free.

While his long course times are a bit faster than his short course, here are his top SCY events:

100 free – 49.63

200 free – 1:47.09

500 free – 4:50.14

1000 free – 10:00.48

