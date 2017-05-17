Friends Isabella Magalong and Maya Valdoria Commit to CSUB for 2017-18

Southern California friends Isabella Magalong of Long Beach and Maya Valdoria from Cerritos have both committed to swim for California State University, Bakersfield beginning next fall. The pair will be joining fellow commits Alexandra Neilan, Bridgette Allison, Lucy Peltz, Madison Kemp, Sierra Buell, Taylor Budshaw, and Taylor Cossu.

Isabella Magalong

“I chose CSUB because I automatically felt comfortable with the team and they make everything they do inside or outside the pool fun. The coaching staff is incredible and they have a perfect balance of having a good time and putting in work. I am completely confident in what CSUB can offer me academically and athletically. I’m beyond excited for these next four years as a Roadrunner!”

Magalong is a senior at Polytechnic High School in Long Beach (also known as Long Beach Poly). She was an A finalist in the 100 breast and a B finalist in the 200 IM at the recent 2017 CIF-SS Division 2 Swimming and Diving Championships in Riverside. She also swam the breast leg on LB Poly’s consolation-winning 200 medley relay.

Magalong swims year-round for coach Jon Moore at Lakewood Aquatics, and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 breast. Magalong has updated all her best SCY times since the start of her senior year. They are:

200 breast – 2:19.21

100 breast – 1:05.00

200 IM – 2:06.64

100 fly – 56.20

100 back – 58.74

Maya Valdoria

“I chose CSUB because I loved the campus and the team felt like one big family which was my favorite part. I liked the class sizes because it felt like going to a private school. I felt by choosing CSUB I could achieve what I want academically and athletically.”

Valdoria attends Cerritos High School, and also swims for Coach Moore at Lakewood Aquatics. She won the 100 breast and was sixth in the 100 fly at the 2017 CIF-SS Division 3 Swimming and Diving Championships. All her best SCY times come from this winter:

100 breast – 1:04.46

200 breast – 2:25.32

100 fly – 57.97

200 fly – 2:06.98

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]