Freestyle and Breaststroke Specialist Leināʻala Wong Signs With UC Davis (2024)

Leināʻala Wong has announced that she has signed with the University of California Davis for the upcoming 2024-2025 season. Wong hails from Kaneohe, Hawaii, where she trains and competes year-round with the Kamehameha Swim Club.

“So stoked to finally announce my verbal commitment to swim D1 at UC Davis! Thanks to my family for being my #1 supporters, my coaches and teammates for pushing me, and ke akua for this opportunity. Excited for the next four! #GOAGGIES”

Wong is a sprint freestyle and breaststroke specialist, and is a Futures qualifier in the 50 free. She recently competed at the Hawaii State Championships in February, where she recorded her highest finish at 3rd in the 50 23.82) and 100 freestyle (52.21). Rounding out her other top swims was the 200 free (1:55.63) and 100 breast (1:08.61), as she notched personal bests in both.

Just prior to that meet, she established a new personal best time in the 100 freestyle. She stopped the clock at 52.15, which shaves off a few hundredths from her previous best set at the same meet in 2023.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.47

100 free – 52.15

200 free – 1:55.63

100 breast – 1:08.61

200 breast – 2:28.73

Under the direction of head coach Matt Macedo, the Aggies finished 4th as a team at the 2024 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Championships. Wong’s personal best time in the 50 would have qualified her for the B-final at this year’s meet, meaning she’s already in strong contention to be a scorer.

The 50 was a relatively strong event for UC Davis this season, as they qualified both Naomi Boegholm and Sophi MacKay to the championships final. Boegholm led the way with a 3rd place finish (22.89), while MacKay took 5th in 23.17. Both are rising sophomores, giving UC Davis the chance to build their sprint free depth with the addition of Wong.

Wong is joined by Jordan Bindseil, Sarah Hardin, and Mckenna Valenta in UC Davis’ class of 2028. Hardin and Valenta are both California natives, while Bindseil is from Colorado.

