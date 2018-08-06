Follow The 2018 Canadian Pan Pacs Team On Social Media

August 06th, 2018

Below, find links to the Twitter and Instagram accounts of the 2018 Canadian Pan Pacific Championships team. With the meet about a week and a half away, you can follow along as the athletes put together their final preparations for the biggest competition of the year. The meet is set to take place August 9th-14th in Tokyo, Japan.

The most notable omission from this roster is 2016 Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak, who has withdrawn from the meet.

At the last Pan Pacs in 2014, Canada amassed 5 medals from Ryan Cochrane (M 800 free, M 1500 free), Brittany MacLean (W 800 free, W 1500 free), and Chantal Van Landeghem (W 50 free). All 3 of the aforementioned swimmers are now retired.

The Canadian team is currently preparing at their Japanese staging camp in Wakayama.

You can check out our full roster announcement here.

Men’s Team Twitter Instagram
Javier Acevedo N/A @javier_acevedo1
Jeremy Bagshaw @jeremybagshaw @jerbagshaw
Josiah Binnema N/A @josiahbinnema
Peter Brothers @Peter_brothers @peterbrothers
Tristan Cote @TristanCote @tristancote08
Owen Daly N/A @owendaly1
Mack Darragh @mackdarragh @mack.darragh
Richard Funk @rFunk08 @rfunk08
Ruslan Gaziev N/A @ruslangaziev
Yuri Kisil @Yuri_Kisil @yuri_kisil
Will Pisani N/A @classic_will_pisani
Alex Pratt N/A N/A
Markus Thormeyer @MarkusThor2 @lilmarquenis
Eli Wall N/A @eliwall_
Women’s Team Twitter Instagram
Sarah Fournier N/A N/A
Kennedy Goss @kennedygoss @kennedygoss
Danielle Hanus @Daniellehanus @daniellehanus
Kyla Leibel @KylaLeibel @kylaleibel
Kylie Masse @Kjmasse @kyliemasse
Rachel Nicol N/A @cheetah_345
Emily Overholt @overholtemily @emilyoverholt
Mackenzie Padington @Mack3nzi3pad @mackenzie.padington
Sydney Pickrem @sydneypickrem @sydneypickrem8
Taylor Ruck @taylor_ruck @taylor.ruck
Kayla Sanchez N/A @kaylasanchez_
Kate Sanderson N/A @kate_fsanderson
Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson @erika_salt @erikash24
Kierra Smith @kierras @kierrasmith
Rebecca Smith @rebeccalsmith14 @rebecca.smith14
Kelsey Wog N/A @kelseywog
Mabel Zavaros @Mabel_Zavaros @mabel_zavaros
Alexia Zevnik @amzevnik @alexiamz

