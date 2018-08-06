Follow The 2018 Canadian Pan Pacs Team On Social Media

Below, find links to the Twitter and Instagram accounts of the 2018 Canadian Pan Pacific Championships team. With the meet about a week and a half away, you can follow along as the athletes put together their final preparations for the biggest competition of the year. The meet is set to take place August 9th-14th in Tokyo, Japan.

The most notable omission from this roster is 2016 Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak, who has withdrawn from the meet.

At the last Pan Pacs in 2014, Canada amassed 5 medals from Ryan Cochrane (M 800 free, M 1500 free), Brittany MacLean (W 800 free, W 1500 free), and Chantal Van Landeghem (W 50 free). All 3 of the aforementioned swimmers are now retired.

The Canadian team is currently preparing at their Japanese staging camp in Wakayama.

