Florida Nabs World Junior Record-holder Kacper Stokowski for 2018-19

Polish backstroker Kacper Stokowski has announced via social media that he gave a verbal commitment to the University of Florida for the 2018-19 season. He wrote:

“Proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Florida. Thank you to my familly, friends and coach for everything. Go Gators 🐊🐊 #gators🐊” [sic]

Stokowski is a backstroke phenom from Poland. According to FINA, he holds two World Junior Records in short-course meters: 50 backstroke (23.42 swum in Gorzow, Poland, in March 2017) and 100 backstroke (50.53 swum in Olsztyn, Poland, in December 2016). In fact, he has been faster in the 50m back: he went 23.40 at Polish Short Course Nationals in December 2016.

Stokowski represents Poland internationally. He swam at both the FINA World Championships in Budapest this summer, and the FINA Junior World Championship in Indianapolis. At the latter, he took the bronze medal in the LCM 50 back (25.38 in finals) and placed 5th in the 100 back (55.04 in finals). He also swam at 2016 European Junior Swimming Championships in Hódmezővásárhely, Hungary, where he won gold in the 200 free (by .03 over Alexei Sancov with 1:48.51) and took 8th in the 50 fly.

Top SCM times:

50 back – 23.40 (21.08)

100 back – 50.53 (45.52)

200 back – 1:51.76 (1:40.68)

100 free – 48.07 (43.30)

200 free – 1:44.56 (1:34.19)

50 fly – 23.32 (21.00)

100 fly – 51.52 (46.41)

Top LCM times:

50 back – 25.27 (22.17)

100 back – 54.60 (48.10)

100 free – 50.03 (43.63)

200 free – 1:48.51 (1:34.87)

50 fly – 24.07 (21.05)

100 fly – 54.07 (47.45)

Joining Stokowski in the Gators’ class of 2022 will be verbal commits Isaac Davis, Kieran Smith, Trey Freeman, and Will Davis.

