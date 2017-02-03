Bolles School Sprinter Will Davis Verbally Commits to Florida Gators

  Anne Lepesant | February 03rd, 2017

High school junior Will Davis of Jacksonville, Florida has verbally committed to swim for the University of Florida beginning with the 2018-19 season. He specializes in sprint free, fly and back and is one of the 68 junior swimmers who was invited to participate in the USA Swimming National Select Camp in Colorado Springs last month.

Davis is coming off a strong 2016 that saw him improve in every event he swam, from off events to specialties, in SCY and in LCM. He ended the year with an excellent performance at Winter Juniors East. Individually, Davis placed 3rd in the 50y free, 4th in the 100y free, and 6th in the 100y fly and he went best times in all three. He also lowered his seed times in the 100y back and 200y back, qualifying for the B final in the former but scratching out of the final to concentrate on the 100y fly. Davis contributed to Bolles’ winning 200 free relay, 400 free relay, 200 medley relay, and 400 medley relay.

His top SCY times include:

  • 50 free – 19.82
  • 100 free – 44.19
  • 100 fly – 47.85
  • 100 back – 49.47
  • 200 back – 1:49.28

Joining Davis in the University of Florida class of 2022 will be fellow early commit Trey Freeman.

jay ryan

Saw this kid at the Juniors East. Doesn’t he have a brother who swims for Bolles who is about the same speed in the same events? Maybe a twin? It would be good to get a two-fer for UF.

32 minutes 48 seconds ago
Person

Solid recruit. He’ll add well to their sprint core

1 hour 16 minutes ago
Swimnerd

Probably saw Michael Taylor’s 45.7 100 back from Georgia High School State and said I want to swim with that guy

1 hour 50 minutes ago
