NC State’s Vazaios Clocks 1:43 200 IM on Day 1 of Janis Dowd Nike Cup

  Lauren Neidigh | February 03rd, 2017

2017 JANIS HAPE DOWD CAROLINA COLLEGE INVITE

Day 1 of the 2017 Janis Hape Dowd Carolina College Invite is in the books, as swimmers competed in the 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 400 medley relay. NC State’s Andreas Vazaios put up one of the highlight swims of the night, racing to victory in the 200 IM. He dominated the race, winning the final with a 1:44.43 ahead of teammate Parker Campbell (1:48.04). He was even faster in prelims, however, as he clocked a personal best 1:43.97 in the morning heats.

The Florida men also won a handful of events on the men’s side Friday night, highlighted by Grady Heath‘s 500 free win. Heath swam to victory in 4:22.97, leading a 1-2-3 finish with teammates Naza Boscaino (4:24.16) and Drew Clark (4:26.78). Heath also put up an even faster time in prelims with his 4:22.47. That was a 5 second drop from his previous best 4:29.37 from the Florida vs. Tennessee dual meet.

UNC’s Madison Boswell and NC State’s Olga Lapteva put up one of the most exciting races on the women’s side. Boswell jumped out to the early lead, but Lapteva blasted a 35.88 breast split to come within 5 hundredths of her at the 150-yard mark. In the end, however, it was Boswell getting to the wall first, as she touched in 2:02.78 ahead of Lapteva’s 2:02.89.

Day 1 Event Winners:

  • Women’s 200 free relay- South Carolina, 1:33.74
  • Men’s 200 free relay- South Carolina, 1:21.65
  • Women’s 500 free- Erica Wirth, North Carolina, 4:53.63
  • Men’s 500 free- Grady Heath, Florida, 4:22.97
  • Women’s 200 IM- Madison Boswell, North Carolina, 2:02.78
  • Men’s 200 IM- Andreas Vazaios, NC State, 1:44.43
  • Women’s 50 free- Kate Boyer, North Carolina, 23.19
  • Men’s 50 free- Viktor Toth, Florida, 20.07
  • Women’s 400 medley relay- Duke, 3:50.88
  • Men’s 400 medley relay- Florida, 3:14.05

2 Comments

Eeyore
Andreas has actually been allowed 5 years of NCAA swimming eligibility. This is a situation unique to Vazaios and hasn’t occurred in college swimming since Giorgos Cosse in 1964. There are two parts necessary to allow this to happen. The type of university Vazaios attended prior to coming to the United States and the major he is pursuing, which is a 5-year masters program in wildlife habitats and fishery preservation. Vazaios enrolled in a 2-year math/science intensive university in Greece, so while he is exceptionally well educated in those areas he only received the equivalent of 2 years of education in literature and “humanities”. Therefore he is granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA in order to fulfill… Read more »
30 minutes 59 seconds ago
Hina

Any word on how much eligibility Andreas will have yet?

1 hour 30 minutes ago
