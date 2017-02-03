NC State’s Vazaios Clocks 1:43 200 IM on Day 1 of Janis Dowd Nike Cup

2017 JANIS HAPE DOWD CAROLINA COLLEGE INVITE

Friday finals results

Friday, February 3rd-Sunday, February 5th

Hosted by UNC

25 yards

Invite format

Day 1 of the 2017 Janis Hape Dowd Carolina College Invite is in the books, as swimmers competed in the 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 400 medley relay. NC State’s Andreas Vazaios put up one of the highlight swims of the night, racing to victory in the 200 IM. He dominated the race, winning the final with a 1:44.43 ahead of teammate Parker Campbell (1:48.04). He was even faster in prelims, however, as he clocked a personal best 1:43.97 in the morning heats.

The Florida men also won a handful of events on the men’s side Friday night, highlighted by Grady Heath‘s 500 free win. Heath swam to victory in 4:22.97, leading a 1-2-3 finish with teammates Naza Boscaino (4:24.16) and Drew Clark (4:26.78). Heath also put up an even faster time in prelims with his 4:22.47. That was a 5 second drop from his previous best 4:29.37 from the Florida vs. Tennessee dual meet.

UNC’s Madison Boswell and NC State’s Olga Lapteva put up one of the most exciting races on the women’s side. Boswell jumped out to the early lead, but Lapteva blasted a 35.88 breast split to come within 5 hundredths of her at the 150-yard mark. In the end, however, it was Boswell getting to the wall first, as she touched in 2:02.78 ahead of Lapteva’s 2:02.89.

