Minnetonka Boys Come Within Half-Second Of National High School Record

The boys of Minnetonka High School rattled the national public high school record in the 200 medley relay last week with a massive 1:30.19 at the Minnesota True Team State Meet.

The True Team meet is a mid-season championship meet that is designed to reward depth at the state level. Each team enters 4 athletes into each event, with every athlete scoring points toward the team total. Minnetonka won the meet by a wide margin, scoring 2546 to top all teams by more than 700.

The Skippers started off with that nationally-ranked 200 medley. Erik Gessner (23.13), Corey Lau (24.98), John Shelstad (21.98) and Sam Schilling (20.10) teamed up for the 1:30.19, blowing out the field by almost six seconds. Lau and Schilling are seniors and committed to Princeton and Virginia, respectively. Gessner and Shelstad are juniors.

The time ranks Minnetonka 9th in high school history in the event, according to the National Federation of High Schools. The overall NFHS record is a 1:27.74 from The Baylor School in 2014, but the national public school record is a 1:29.64 from Chesterton High School of Indiana in 2014. That Chesterton relay included U.S. Olympian Blake Pieroni.

Lau won a pair of individual events, including a 55.59-second 100 breaststroke. Lau broke the meet record in that event. He also went 50.94 to pick up the 100 fly win. Schilling showed his range with wins in the 50 free (20.62) and 500 free (4:29.72), both meet records. For their parts, Gessner won the 100 back in 50.76 and Shelstad the 200 IM in 1:52.13.

Adding in wins in the 200 free and 100 free from Joe Hanson, Minnetonka won all 11 swimming events. Their 400 free relay also broke the meet record with a 3:04.22. Schilling split 44.0 on the tail end.

Full results of the True Team State Meet are available here.

The official state meet is in early March, with Minnetonka having one more shot at the national public high school record.