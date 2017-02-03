Aussie Olympians Get Their Funky Trunks On

Australian Olympic swimmers Jack McLoughlin and Jayden Hadler are back in training and motivated to make a big impact in 2017, after experiencing very different results in the pool last year. Both sponsored by Aussie swimwear brand Funky Trunks, the duo came together to showcase the brand’s latest collection and chatted about the highs (for McLoughlin) and lows (for Hadler) that have them equally motivated to succeed this year.

1500m specialist McLoughlin had a stunning 2016 making his Australian Olympic team debut after smashing his personal best time at Australian trials by 24 seconds. He just missed the final in Rio but the experience has set him up for big things this year as he builds momentum leading into World Championship Trials and a local Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Meanwhile, Hadler has overcome the disappointment of 2016 in the pool where he battled chronic illness and failed to qualify for his second Olympics. The 23-year-old butterfly specialist who made his Olympic debut at London 2012 has since immersed himself in coaching at Southern Cross Swimming Club in Brisbane and has been building his fitness and health up again to return to competition.

