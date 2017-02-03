I Will Never Swim Without These Again

Courtesy of Ryan Rosenbaum / Phlex Swim Channel

Our very first Gear Review! We take a look at the Finis Duo Headphones. For all masters swimmers, triathletes, and age group swimmers with more lenient coaches, we take a look at these incredible underwater headphones. They use bone conduction technology and fit right to your goggle strap. Who wouldn’t want to spice up their practice with a little Taylor Swift.

Swimming needs more entertainment. We’re here to provide just that. Phlex is a tech startup created by four swimmers with vastly different perspectives on the sport; An Olympian, swim coach, triathlete, and Open Water Swimmer. We’ve created the Phlex Swim Youtube Channel to bring more entertaining content to the sport of swimming while keeping it informative as well. Each week we will be posting new videos every Tuesday and Friday at 2PM EST. Stay tuned to the channel for weekly stroke technique/drills, gear reviews, diet advice, and overall business talk in the swimming world.

