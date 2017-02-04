The Other Shoe Drops: Isaac Davis Verbally Commits to Florida for 2018

The Gators got a twofer when in-state brothers Isaac Davis and Will Davis verbally committed to the University of Florida class of 2022 on Friday. Like his twin brother, Isaac Davis is a sprinter who trains with the Bolles School Sharks in Jacksonville, Florida. Another set of twins, Clark and Ethan Beach, both committed to the Gators’ class of 2021.

Davis had an impressive meet last December at Winter Juniors East. He dropped more than 1 second off his PB in the 50 free, for starters. Davis came in with a seed time of 20.95, which he’d swum at Winter Juniors in 2015. In prelims he tied for 8th with 20.62, then won the swimoff with 20.32 to earn his spot in the A final. That night he placed fourth overall, just 1/100 behind his brother, with 19.93.

Davis also competed in the 100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly (he finished 22nd) individual events at Winter Juniors East. Moreover, he anchored Bolles’ winning 4×50 free, 4×100 free, and 4×200 free relays, and led off the winning 4×50 medley and 4×100 medley relays. He left the meet with new times in the 50 free, 50/100 back, and 100 fly.

His top SCY times include:

50 free – 19.93

100 free – 45.72

100 fly – 49.30

50 back – 24.14

100 back – 51.01

The Gators have jumped out to a solid start with their recruiting efforts for the high school class of 2018. Joining the Davis brothers in Florida class of 2022 is another early commit, Trey Freeman.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to Recruits@swimswam.com