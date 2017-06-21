Connecticut Record-holder Kieran Smith Gives Verbal to Florida Gators

Kieran Smith has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Florida beginning the fall of 2018. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native will join the Gators with Tennessee’s Trey Freeman and Florida twins Isaac Davis and Will Davis.

Smith is a rising senior at Ridgefield High School and is the reigning Connecticut state record-holder in the 500 free (4:24.69) and double-defending champion in both the 200 free and 500 free. A talented IMer, he also excels in back, breast and mid-distance freestyle. Smith swims year-round with Ridgefield Aquatic Club. Since his junior high school season, Smith has continued to drop best time in-season, including at the 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship in March (100/200y back, 100/200/400y IM), the Mel Zajac Jr. International in May (1500m free, 200/400m IM), and the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara (200/400m free, 200m breast).

Smith placed third in the 400 IM at 2016 Winter Junior Nationals East and was an sixth in the 500 free (6th) and seventh in the 200 back. He also won the B final of the 200 IM, was 11th in the 100 free, and was a C finalist in the 100 back. His top SCY times include:

400 IM – 3:46.07

200 IM – 1:46.41

200 back – 1:45.52

100 back – 49.11

200 breast – 2:01.36

500 free – 4:22.67

200 free – 1:37.28

1650 free – 15:12.23

Proud to call myself a future gator!!! 🐊🐊🐊 A post shared by Kieran Smith (@kayronsmit24) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

