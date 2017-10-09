Midland Makes History At William Jewell Double-Dual

Press Release courtesy of Midland Athletics.

Midland University’s swim team took the pool for the first time ever on Saturday afternoon as they took part in a triangular meet against William Jewell University and Barton County Community College. The Warriors went 1-1 on the day as they fell to the Cardinals 83-33 then defeated Cougars 69-44.

“It was fun to watch the swimmers make history as the first swim team to compete for Midland University,” stated head coach Ryan Bubb after the meet. “There were a lot of really great races today, I know the swimmers were extremely tired after a couple weeks of really hard work, but they were able to push through. I am having a hard time describing what it means to have our men’s team pick up their first win at their first ever dual meet. I am extremely proud to coach this team.”

With a new program comes new program records and every swimmer picked up at least one school record on the day.

As a team the Warriors took third and fifth in the 400m freestyle relay. They also took fourth and fifth in the 200m medley relay. The top two Warriors teams in each earned automatic cuts for the national championship meet.

The freestyle team consisted of Kaden Miller, Aaron McAndrews, Timothy Thies and Trent Mischo. Mischo and Thies were a part of the medley team and were joined by Joseph Berrick and Carter Hites.

Individually the Warriors had 7 second-place finishes as well as 5 third-places, 1 fifth-place and 1 sixth-place.

Berrick picked up a pair second-place finishes in the 200m breaststroke and the 200m individual medley.

Nick D’Andrea placed second in the 400m freestyle.

Matthew Ginger took second in the 100m breaststroke and fifth in the 50m freestyle.

Hites had a pair of third-place finishes in the 100m and 200m butterfly races.

McAndrews took third in the 100m freestyle and sixth in the 100m backstroke.

Miller took third in both the 100m and 200m backstokes.

Mischo was second in the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly.

Thies finished second in the 100 freestyle.

Midland will be back in the pool next weekend, closer to home, as they compete at College of Saint Mary. First swim is set for 11:00 a.m. at the Lied Fitness Center in Omaha, Nebraska.