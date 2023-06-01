Florida High School Champion Annie Wohlgemuth Changes Commitment From FSU To Georgia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Annie Wohlgemuth, a Florida High School State Champion, will represent the University of Georgia for the 2023-24 season.

Previously committed to stay close to home and attend Florida State University in the ACC, Wohlgemuth will now join the SEC and attend the University of Georgia. Wohlgemuth is a Summer Speedo Junior Nationals Qualifier in the 100 backstroke.

Wohlgemuth said her family are “Florida Gators haters” and whenever Georgia and UF would play football they would become “big timeUGA fans!”.

“Always loved the school and always thought it would be cool to swim there and now it’s like a dream come true,” she said.

Wohlgemuth represents Ponte Vedra on the high school swimming stage. At the 2022 Florida 3A High School State Championships, Wohlgemuth led Ponte Vedra to a state title, with two podium finishes. Following a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly (54.84), Wohlgemuth placed first in the 100 backstroke to win the state championship with a time of 54.40 seconds.

At the club level, Wohlgemuth competes for Planet Swim Aquatics out of Ponte Vedra.

At the 2023 Florida Senior State Championships in March, Wohlgemuth was a three-time individual event champion in the 50 fly (24.49), 100 back (53.70), and 50 back (24.65). Additionally, she finished second in the 50 free (23.34), and fourth in the 100 fly (54.75), setting new best times in both races.

Top Times (SCY):



100 back – 53.70

100 fly – 54.75

50 free – 23.34

100 free – 52.03

200 back – 2:01.47

The Georgia women placed sixth at the 2023 SEC Championships, with Zoie Hartman leading the way with a win in the 200 IM (1:53.58) and a pair of runner-up finishes in the 100 and 200 breaststroke. Rachel Stege snagged the Bulldogs’ second event win of the weekend, winning the 500 freestyle in a blazing 4:36.31.

Wohlgemuth’s 100 back time of 53.70 would’ve placed 28th at the 2023 SECs, just 14 one-hundredths shy of what it took to earn a berth in the ‘C’ final. The time would have also put her at the third fastest time on the UGA squad this season in the event. With only two finalists in the 100 back at SECs last season, Wohlgemuth will provide the Bulldogs with increased depth to their backstroke squad. Additionally, Wohlgemuth’s 50 backstroke best time of 24.65 seconds is only 0.09 seconds slower than UGA’s current backstroker, Maria Schobel, split on the 200 medley relay at SECs this year.

After the SEC Championships, the UGA women placed 16th at the 2023 NCAA Championships this past March.

Wohlgemuth joins a UGA 2023 recruiting class consisting of Elizabeth Tilt and Helena Jones. Tilt is a 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Nationals Champion in the 400 IM (4:12.01), as well as a multi-time Georgia High School State Champion. Jones, another multi-time High School State Champion from Oregon, is also a Speedo Sectionals Champion in the sprint freestyle events.

