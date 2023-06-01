NC State’s Michael Cotter Tore ACL And Fractured Tibia Last November, Now In Recovery

NC State swimmer Michael Cotter, the #3-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2022, revealed to SwimSwam on Thursday that he had been dealing with an ACL injury that prevented him from competing for the majority of the 2022-23 season. He took a medical redshirt that season, and will still have four years of eligibility remaining.

Cotter tore his ACL and fractured his tibia on November 21st, 2022, which was just two days after the conclusion of the last NCAA meet he competed at—the 2022 NC State/GAC Invite. He was not able to walk until January 16th, 2023, and did not race for NC State at the 2023 ACC Championships or NCAA Championships. As shown in an X-Ray Cotter provided to SwimSwam, he had to get two screws in his tibia. In addition, he also shared photos of his leg during his recovery process.

Cotter is now back in the water again, in the process of recovery. Although his quads aren’t even yet and he’s not allowed to swim breaststroke, he says that he’s “swimming faster than [he] ever [has] in practice”. He competed for the first time in 2023 at the Mission Viejo Pro Swim Series, going times of 22.91 in the 50 free (a best time), 49.97 in the 100 free, and 1:48.21 in the 200 free untapered. He will also be present at U.S. Nationals beginning on June 27.

In fact, Cotter is not the only NC State freshman to have suffered an injury in the past year. Quintin McCarty, the #2 recruit in the high school class of 2022, also missed ACCs and NCAAs due to an injury but returned to competition at the Mission Viejo Pro Series.