FHSAA 3A Runner-up Julia Mauter Makes Verbal Commitment to Akron Zips

Julia Mauter from Winter Springs, Florida has announced her intention to swim at the University of Akron starting in the 2021-22 school year.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Akron! I couldn’t have done it without my friends family coaches and teammates support along the way. I can’t wait for the next 4 years with the best team on earth. And for the first time ever GO ZIPS⚡️” [sic]

Mauter is a rising senior at Winter Springs High School. She is the 2019 Florida High School Class 3A silver medalist in the 100 free (51.45) and the bronze medalist in the 50 free (23.94). In club swimming she is a Futures qualifier in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly. At the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Greensboro last summer, she finaled in the 100 free and swam to best times in the 100m back (1:07.44) and 100m fly (1:04.38).

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.76

100 free – 50.99

200 free – 1:51.78

50 back – 27.19

100 back – 57.53

200 back – 2:05.20

100 fly – 56.67

200 fly – 2:06.70

Mauter will join the Akron class of 2025 with Abby Daniel, Amelia Kane, and Kendall Craig. The Zips won their seventh Mid-American Conference title last season. Mauter’s best times would have scored in the B finals of the 100 free and 200 free. To make top-16 at the 2020 conference meet, it took 23.52 in the 50 free, 56.25 in the 100 back, 2:01.74 in the 200 back, 55.80 in the 100 fly, and 2:03.93 in the 200 fly.

