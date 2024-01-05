Federica Pellegrini Announces Birth of First Child Alongside Longtime Coach Metteo Giunta

Olympic medalist and former World Record holder Federica Pellegrini has given birth to her first child, alongside husband and longtime coach Matteo Giunta.

Pellegrini announced the birth of her daughter, named Matilde via Instagram. According to the post, Matilde was born at 6:51 AM on January 3.

English Translation:

“Tricky 2 days…. Finally you arrived !!!! ⏱️6:51 03/01/2024 Matilde 💖 Thanks to the angels that cared for us during this trip, Titty, Marcello, Giada, Alessandra, Massimo and the entire team of the Sacred Heart hospital”

Pellegrini, 35, is widely regarded as Italy’s greatest female swimmer of all-time, winning 26 international gold medals over her 16-year swimming career, including an Olympic gold medal in the 200 freestyle in 2008. That made her the first Italian woman to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming.

Pellegrini primarily competed in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle. She was the first swimmer to break the 4-minute barrier in the 400m freestyle at the 2009 World Championships. At the same meet, she set the 200m freestyle World Record with a time of 1:52.98. Her record stood for over a decade before it was finally broken by Australian Mollie O’Callaghan last summer (1:52.85). Pellegrini was also dominant on the World Championship stage in the 200 freestyle, making every World Championship podium in the event from 2009 until 2019, including gold medals in 2009, 2011, 2017, and 2019.

Pellegrini retired on November 30, 2021, only a month after getting engaged to Giunta. The pair married on August 27, 2022. Giunta was Pellegrini’s personal coach from 2014 until her retirement in 2021. He was also the head coach of the Rome-based Aqua Centurions of the International Swimming League, the team that Pellegrini represented during her time in the League.